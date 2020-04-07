BOYCE — One of Clarke County’s two confirmed cases of COVID-19 is in Boyce, according to Mayor Richard Kibler.
That and other concerns about the coronavirus pandemic have prompted him to cancel tonight’s regular monthly Boyce Town Council meeting.
The Virginia Department of Health confirmed there are two cases of the virus in Clarke. In an email to council members and The Winchester Star, Kibler wrote that one of the cases is within Boyce’s corporate limits.
He could not identify the person because of patient confidentiality laws, he wrote.
But “the resident has had this (illness) for about 12-14 days now and is doing much better,” Kibler wrote. “I pray for a speedy recovery” for the person.
Boyce council meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
“Hopefully we will be able to meet next month on May 5,” Kibler wrote, referring to the next regular meeting date.
The town hall on East Main Street remains closed because of the pandemic. Still, Kibler wrote that he and Ruth Hayes, the council’s recorder, are “keeping the town going” by ensuring bills are paid and phone calls and emails are answered.
Town officials’ current main focus, he indicated, is filling two vacant positions: Town manager and treasurer. Both are part-time jobs in Boyce, a town of roughly 600 residents.
Hayes did double-duty as town manager until recently when she resigned from that job. She quit because the minister of a Berryville church where she also worked part-time offered her full-time employment there, Kibler has said.
According to the job description, the town manager works 16-20 hours per week, “performs complex executive and administrative duties and coordinates ... procedures and functions necessary for the operation of the business of the town through subordinate employees.”
Among the manager’s duties, the description reads, are helping the mayor and the council’s finance committee prepare the annual budget, as well as monitoring spending and authorizing purchases.
However, the town intends to hire a part-time treasurer who also will be concerned with money matters and work 2-4 hours a week. The employee’s duties will include assessing and collecting taxes and other payments, disbursing funds and making deposits into town bank accounts, the job description shows.
Full job descriptions for both positions are on the town’s website, boyceva.net. The descriptions do not mention salaries for the jobs.
In his email, Kibler wrote that the only application so far received is for the treasurer’s opening.
After applications are received and the state lifts its stay-at-home order stemming from the pandemic, the council will be able to conduct job interviews, he wrote.
