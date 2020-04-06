During the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic when much of what happens is out of our control, health and wellness experts recommend focusing on what we can control.
“For the duration, this is our normal,” said Clare Matthews, a licensed clinical social worker in Woodstock. “But we’re going to try to adopt as many things as possible.”
For those working from home or educating children, she said all family members should agree on a plan that allows everyone to manage their responsibilities.
“That’s certainly one of the greatest challenges that the parents are facing right now,” she said.
“If both parents are at home,” she said, people might start with, “this is going to be my designated work time, this is your designated work time.”
Anyone staying home should make a schedule, Matthews said, even if they aren’t working a job or taking care of others.
“Structure some kind of routine,” she said.
Practicing personal hygiene, like getting dressed each day, is important to having a sense of purpose.
“I think any time we go with a sense of decreased self-care, we can start to spiral,” she said. “I think that you’re more apt to start to experience some increased apathy.”
Practicing mindfulness can also help, she said, because it refocuses our attention on the present instead of past mistakes or future worries.
“We tend to be a ‘what if’ culture,” said Matthews. “When we get ourselves into that, it almost takes on an energy.”
Addressing mental health in a recent phone conference provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Georgina Peacock, lead on the CDC’s COVID-19 Response At Risk Task Force, cautioned against getting immersed in the endless stream of news from around the world.
Though technology can help us relax and de-stress, it can have an adverse effect on mental health, she said.
Take breaks from watching and reading news stories, she suggested. Eat healthy food, exercise, get enough sleep, talk with loved ones and take time to unwind and do enjoyable things.
Those feeling overwhelmed by anxiety can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, at 800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746.
“This is a really stressful time for very many people,” Peacock told other health professionals on the call.
People who might not have the connections they normally have will need to find new ways to cope with stress and anxiety, she said.
Matthews suggested limiting screen time and focusing on family and friends.
“Talking with our kids openly, opening up those lines of communication is important,” she said.
Allow children to express that this is a scary time for them, and validate those feelings, she said.
It’s about “reminding them if they need to talk about it that they have an opportunity to do that,” she explained. “And again, redefining what helps them feel a sense of safety.”
Computer programs and guided apps, such as the Calm app from calm.com, can help people maintain a sense of calm during stressful times, Matthews said.
Founder of the KeepAppy app, Aimee-Louise Carton, of Dublin, Ireland, said the idea for her app came from a lack of adequate options she tried while managing her own mental illness.
“It actually starts with a really dark beginning,” she said in a recent phone call. “It actually began two and a bit years ago when I attempted suicide. … Thankfully I survived.”
Carton recalled trying various mental health-related apps during her recovery that she found to be frustrating and poorly designed.
Co-founder Will Ben Sims said in a video chat from Dublin that he and Carton consulted with psychiatrists and other health professionals to make sure the features they added would be useful for people trying to manage a mental illness.
“We saw what we needed and saw what wasn’t there,” said Sims, a Kansas City, Kansas, native who met Carton while in Ireland pursuing a master’s in entrepreneurship.
With other health apps, he said, “You could just tell that the user wasn’t at the center of the app.”
Though KeepAppy launched in its beta version in August 2019, he said the last few weeks have brought a lot of interest from people looking to manage feelings of stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carton said the app is averaging 2,500 users a month and has reached 86 countries.
“They’re needing [it] now more than ever,” said Sims.
The app offers an augmented reality like in Pokemon Go, he said. Users can interact with a “Keepie” pet and use options like a daily journal, gratitude diary and mood tracker.
A full version is scheduled to launch this month and will include more features like a behavior counter and health report, which Sims said are based on user feedback.
It’s a “gym for your mental health,” said Sims. “You use just what works for you.”
KeepAppy has a free basic membership option and three premium options that are listed at half price during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices are $4.49 for a month (50% off the regular $10.99/month fee), $26.99 for a year (down from $54.99) and $89.99 for life (down from $179.98).
For every subscription purchased, the company also donates a free lifetime membership chosen anonymously through charity partners to someone struggling with mental illness.
“It’s really just a gem for everyone,” Carton said. “It’s been a user-built solution.”
For more information, visit keepappy.com.
