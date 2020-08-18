BERRYVILLE — Middle and high school students at Clarke County High School will start the new school year on Sept. 8 from home with 100% virtual learning, while the division continues to plan for partial in-person learning for elementary school students.
The Clarke County School Board unanimously approved the change for middle and high school students on Monday afternoon during a special School Board meeting. Initially, the School Board offered all students the option of returning to school on a hybrid option. Under the hybrid option, students would attend school onsite two days a week with supplemental online learning on the other days. Families could also choose 100% online learning from home.
The reason for the change is a lack of teaching staff. Many Clarke teachers preferred to teach online only and would not be available to teach in-person classrooms at the middle and high school level unless the division required them to do so. For that reason, the School Board decided to switch to virtual learning for the middle and high school levels.
At the elementary school level, however, there are enough teachers to do both virtual and in-person learning. Elementary school teachers can teach a different subject or another grade level, Clarke Superintendent Chuck Bishop said. But middle and high school teachers require certifications to teach certain subjects, making it more difficult to switch teachers for upper-level courses.
All teachers instructing virtually will still be required to work in their respective classrooms, but no students will be physically present. Employees who have a documented medical condition that puts them at serious risk if exposed to COVID-19 may work from home.
During Monday's special meeting, Bishop said 1,738 students registered to attend school for the 2020-21 academic year. Of those, 1,106 students have chosen to enroll in the hybrid model, which is about 64% of the student population. The remaining 632 students selected the 100% virtual learning option.
Clarke Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett said 52 employees have indicated that they prefer to work online from home. Among those employees, 14 have provided documentation stating they have a health issue that puts them at risk for working in-person.
Other concerns that employees had with returning to work included childcare conflicts, risks to family members and general safety concerns and unknowns tied to coronavirus, Catlett said.
Bishop added that the division explored all possibilities for teachers at the middle and high school level who wanted to teach virtually, including the ability to video call into a classroom as they taught. But that would require an instructional assistant to supervise the students in the classroom, and Bishop said the division would not have enough staff to accommodate that option. He even considered if it was possible for administrators, including himself, to fill those instructional assistant roles, but that still wouldn't work.
"No stone has been left unturned at this point," he said.
Later this week, families should expect plans on what the hybrid option will look like for their children at the elementary level as well as the virtual learning program for middle and high school students.
"On this circumstance, I feel like our school division has not stepped up to meet the needs of our middle and high school students, and for that I'm sorry and continue to be concerned," Bishop said.
The learning models for Clarke will also be reviewed on Nov. 10 to see if changes are possible.
The division has spent about $300,000 in extra cleaning precautions and personal protective equipment, Bishop said.
"There is feeling safe and being safe and I can assure you that measures have been taken to ensure both of those," he said.
School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith and Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert also said they were "disappointed" to switch to virtual learning for middle and high school students.
"I respect all of the staff who work with our children, but I think the biggest tragedy in all of this is that our kids are missing out," Kerr-Hobert said.
School Board member Zara Ryan added that she's committed to reevaluating options for reopening, understanding that things are likely to change.
She also said that if the division can't staff the buildings with teachers who want to be there, then the 100% virtual option is the next best choice.
"I hope that our teachers know that we care a lot about you, and we want to do everything we can to make you actually be safe and make you feel comfortable teaching," she said.
Attending the Clarke County School Board special meeting on Monday at the division's administration building at 317 W. Main Street, included Superintendent Chuck Bishop, School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith and Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert. Board members Jonathan Turkel and Charles "Chip" Schutte were also in attendance. Member Zara Ryan attended the meeting via a telephone call.
(16) comments
So I guess they are cancelling all band classes?
Not a single real name among the commenters. Doesn't that tell you something, Winc Star management?
It means that in this day and age, the socialist and communist nutcases of the world will try to ruin your life if you have a differing opinion, no matter how civil you try to be. We are labeled as racists, bigots, and sexual predator supporters because we support someone other than who they support. You are retired, Don. You collect a pension. You do not have to worry anymore. The rest of us do because of the CANCEL culture that has gone crazy. Remember, you maintained your anonymity before you retired.
BS. We can say whatever we want and not upset our family and friends. We're basically cowards. All of us, whether or not we are Rinos, Dinos, socialists or right wing wack jobs.
It's not about upsetting our family and friends. It's about the unstable CANCEL culture that follows folks into their place of business and harassing them. It's about the unstable CANCEL culture that camps outside your home threatening your family and neighbors. It's about the unstable CANCEL culture disrupting and harassing you and your family when you are out in public or on vacation. It's about the unstable CANCEL culture harassing and threatening your kids at school. The unstable CANCEL culture does not want to allow dissent, only strict obedience to their ideology will do. Sounds like communist china and north korea to me.
170,000+ dead people = baloney.
H1N1 - Estimated 500,000+ dead people, but no shutdown in the world occurs.[rolleyes]
H1N1--Less than 13 thousand deaths in 2 years? In the US. Covid: 170,000 in the US in 6 months. Whose baloney are you ingesting?
Those numbers have been inflated and you know it. Most of those who are counted as Wuhan Flu deaths had SERIOUS underlying conditions such as heart and lung issues, diabetes, sickle cell, etc. H1N1 killed more kids than this china virus, yet there was NO shutdown, NO closing of schools. We've been lied to. The masks are being pulled over your eyes people.
How do you teach chemistry without labs? How do you teach biology without labs? How do you teach PE online? How are the kids who don't have internet access going to take online classes? This is BS. Absolute baloney. If the teachers don't want to teach in person, hire ones that will.[angry]
How do homeschoolers and colleges teach biology or chemistry without labs? I do not know but they have been doing it for a long time. LFCC for between five and ten years.
It can't be the same as being in a real classroom and lab, it just isn't. Kids need physical activity too, can't play tennis alone in your bedroom
So we are homeschooling now? Why pay professional teachers if we are required to do it ourselves? We can save money if your comment is serious.
Difference between online learning and homeschooling, but yeh, let's diss the teachers whom you expect to take a bullet for your kid when a school shooter comes by.
@Spock, nobody expects a teacher to take a bullet. That's what school resource officers are for. However, I have no problem allowing a teacher with the proper training and certification to carry a concealed firearm in school. And we aren't even discussing school shootings, we are discussing teachers who out of fear of catching the wuhan flu won't teach students in person. If they are that afraid, then they should find another job. Period.
Homeschoolers do it with a LOT less students and they are IN PERSON. When I was in college, we had labs for BOTH biology and chemistry.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.