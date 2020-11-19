MIDDLETOWN — The town’s Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 6 has been canceled due to a recent order from Gov. Ralph Northam restricting indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order has also resulted in the town changing its annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony from an in-person gathering to a virtual event. The tree lighting will be broadcast live at approximately 5 p.m. Nov. 27 on the town’s Facebook Page. The ceremony will include performances from local musicians Fred Pollard and Robbie Limon. The town tree is located on Reliance Road (Route 627), across from the Liberty gas station
Despite the new restrictions, Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV said he and other town officials are thinking “outside of the box” to make the holiday season special. One idea that’s being kicked around is to have Middletown parents sign up their children to receive presents from Santa and for Santa to deliver the presents — while maintaining a safe distance per COVID-19 restrictions — at their doorstep.
“There’s just no way around this stuff,” Harbaugh said about the COVID-19 restrictions. “You just have to now move in a proactive direction of what you can do under what orders and still have special memories for kids.”
The annual Christmas Parade is the town’s biggest holiday event, drawing hundreds — sometimes thousands — of spectators. The parade typically travels down Main Street from Lord Fairfax Community College and features school marching bands, floats and Santa Claus. But with the new restrictions that went into effect on Monday, town officials determined there was no way to make the parade happen.
“That really left us with no plausible way, no viable way, to continue to have the parade legally under the governor’s orders,” Harbaugh said. “Middletown isn’t an island. We rely on local town and county law enforcement. We also have to get a VDOT parade permit. So, we have to abide by those rules.”
While some people had already applied and inquired about participating in the parade, Harbaugh said the town rolled out the application process much later than usual this year because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
“I feel bad for our Christmas Parade committee and director Tina Clem,” Harbaugh said. “We worked months out of the year on this stuff. July 4th we were able to make it happen, but with Christmas we are just not going to be able to because we are going in a different direction with the virus.”
