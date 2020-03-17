Late last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization to begin using tests for the coronavirus (COVID-19) produced by Thermo Fisher Scientific.
According to the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific has 1.5 million tests available to ship and is expected to produce 2 million tests per week, By April, the company expects to produce up to 5 million tests per week. Tests will be distributed to about 200 labs in the U.S.
“To meet the global demand for readily available novel coronavirus (COVID-19) detection and prevention technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific has mobilized its scientific and commercial teams to support virus identification, rapid vaccine development and the deployment of personal protective equipment,” a spokesman said in an email Monday.
The company’s Frederick County facility, which is on U.S. 11 just south of Middletown, is involved with the process, but the spokesman declined to identify which part, instead offering that “each of the 75,000 employees is contributing in some way to our response.”
According to the company’s website, the TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit consists of both the TaqPath RT-PCR COVID-19 Kit and the TaqPath COVID-19 Control Kit and can be used by clinical and public health laboratories to quickly evaluate up to 94 patient specimens in under four hours.
A release on the company’s website also said this test has not been FDA cleared or approved, however, the FDA issued an EUA to permit use of certain medical products that may be effective in diagnosing, treating or preventing a disease or condition, giving way to last week’s announcement for Thermo Fisher. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31.
Thermo Fisher is a Massachusetts-based biotechnology product development company that makes medical products and laboratory equipment.
The Frederick County facility began as Technicon Instruments in 1978 and now makes in vitro diagnostic testing instruments, which are used to detect diseases, infections and other conditions.
