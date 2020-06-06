WINCHESTER — Millbrook High School’s graduation parade on Friday afternoon for the Class of 2020 could definitely be considered a success, as it wrapped up just before a thunderstorm unleashed a torrent of rain.
As storm clouds brewed, graduating seniors paraded around the school in their vehicles, some hanging out of car windows or standing through sunroofs as they waved to loved ones, friends and teachers.
The school’s traditional graduation was canceled over coronavirus COVID-19 concerns. Instead, all three Frederick County’s high schools have held graduation parades, in addition to online graduation ceremonies. Graduates also will have an opportunity to receive their diplomas in-person and pose for photos in their caps and gowns.
Millbrook graduate Dalajuwon Banks, 18, said it felt “really good” to see his classmates and teachers for the first time in over two months. Classes across Virginia ended abruptly in mid-March by order of the governor to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Banks plans to attend Full Sail University in Florida to study gaming.
“I feel like they were cheated,” his mother Khandi Banks lamented. “They could of organized something better. With everything going on right now, it’s kind of overshadowing their graduation.”
She said this generation of high school graduates has collectively been through a lot. They were born after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, and now they’re graduating in the midst of a global pandemic and social unrest over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Banks said she and her son support the protesters.
“It’s a lot going on at once for their generation,” she said.
Some posters displayed at the parade acknowledged the pandemic and the ongoing protests. One graduate held a sign that said “We need to do better.” Another held a sign that said, “Say their names Breonna Taylor.” Taylor, a 26-year-old African-American woman who worked as an emergency room technician, was shot and killed by police who entered her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment on March 13 with a no-knock warrant.
Dawn Spitzer, an 11th grade English teacher, held a small sign that pretty much summed up the past few months: “COVID sucks.”
“This is a horrible way to have to end your high school career, and I think we’re all wanting to cry right now,” Spitzer said.
Kim Harrison, a human anatomy and physiology teacher at Millbrook, said the parade was a healing experience for her after in-person classes suddenly ended in March.
Harrison had a skeleton dressed in a cap and gown with a sign that said “be the change.”
“It’s been difficult not being able to see them and say goodbye to my students,” Harrison said, tearing up.
Catherine Foster, who teaches science and English at Millbrook, and Erin Unger, who teaches chemistry, got creative with their graduation parade get-ups. Foster wore an inflatable unicorn costume, and Unger donned an inflatable dinosaur costume.
Foster said she was inspired by a TikTok video to buy the costume, knowing Unger already had the dinosaur outfit.
“It’s so exciting,” Foster said about seeing her students again. “It’s very bittersweet, though.”
Josecruz Teran, 19, said before the parade that he wished he could walk with his class at graduation in a traditional ceremony. But he said he was more excited than sad to graduate. He plans to join the Marines.
Sarah Purdy, 18, said she was going to to enjoy the celebration of her class as long as it lasts. She will attend Mount Saint Mary’s University in Maryland to study environmental science.
She said the biggest lessons she learned in high school are that “everybody is different, and everybody does things differently, so you just got to accept people for who they are and what they believe in.”
Millbrook Principal Joanne Altendorf said nothing can replace a traditional graduation, but the parade “brought so much joy to my heart.” She considered the parade a success, especially considering that just as the 40-minute ceremony wrapped up, rain and thunder followed.
Friday evening after the parade, a virtual graduation ceremony was held online for Millbrook that featured speeches and the virtual awarding of diplomas. There are 331 seniors graduating from Millbrook this year.
On June 12 and 13, the graduates will be able to receive their diplomas in person at an allotted time at the school, where they can pose for photos in their caps and gowns while observing social distancing guidelines per the coronavirus.
