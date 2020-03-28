WINCHESTER — Local businesses can now apply for a grant to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ogden Newspapers Inc., the parent company of The Winchester Star, has established a $1 million fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching grants.
“We know businesses and workers here are hurting; we’re hurting, too,” Winchester Star Publisher Mike Gochenour said. “But if we can pull together as a community, we can weather this. Here at The Winchester Star, we want to do everything we can to help everyone get through the pandemic and get back to work. With these matching grants, we can help local businesses tell their story as they rebuild.”
Businesses operating in the local community market can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 today at ogdennews.com/community-grant. Applicants will receive a response to their application within one to two business days.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, Gochenour said, whether or not they are current Winchester Star advertisers. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in The Winchester Star and on winchesterstar.com between April 1 and June 30, 2020.
“This generous offer by Ogden Newspapers is an additional ray of hope for our communities. It is so vital that our business owners and their staffs have the financial resources to continue providing the products and services that make our region so vibrant,” said Cynthia Schneider, CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Together we truly are stronger.”
“A community newspaper is only as strong as the community it serves,” said Robert Nutting, CEO of Ogden Newspapers. “As a family-owned business operating for almost 130 years, we have learned that the only way to pull through the hard times is to stand with your partners and customers. We are proud to offer this assistance to the local businesses that form the backbone of the communities where we publish.”
For more information and to apply, visit ogdennews.com/community-grant.
Ogden Newspapers operates more than 40 daily newspapers across the country, plus a number of weekly newspapers and a magazine division.
Is the $1,000,000 being shared among all Ogden newspapers or just for Winchester? Is the grant only matching for what you spend on advertising in the Star?
If the $1,000,000 is to be shared among Ogden’s 40 or so newspapers that equates to an average of $25,000 per newspaper. Apparently it is also a matching grant only to be used for advertising in the Star. If all this is true I then find the article somewhat misleading although I suppose every little bit helps even with the strings attached.
