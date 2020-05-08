BERRYVILLE — Clarke County ministers on Thursday urged people to seek God’s help in getting through the COVID-19 pandemic and coping with stresses of everyday life.
They asked for divine guidance for families, businesses, the armed forces, educators and students, churches and government officials during a National Day of Prayer observance held at former Berryville mayor Wilson Kirby’s house in the Battlefield Estates subdivision.
The National Day of Prayer is held annually on the first Thursday in May.
Kirby has organized National Day of Prayer activities in Berryville and Clarke County for about 15 years.
Past observances have been held in Rose Hill Park, but Kirby could not obtain a town permit for this year’s event because he anticipated more than 10 people would attend. That is the limit for public gatherings under coronavirus-related restrictions enacted by Gov. Ralph Northam and state health officials.
“I understand that completely,” Kirby said.
At least 20 people were at Thursday’s observance. Speakers stood in Kirby’s driveway while others listened from the street or seated in their cars, complying with social distancing recommendations.
“We pray for physical and spiritual healing,” said Mahala Santmyer, a pastor at Church of New Beginnings. “I’m sure there’s stress and pressure on our families like never before. Mend our broken homes and our broken nation.”
Luther Foster, a retired missionary affiliated with Church of New Beginnings, mentioned seeing few vehicles on the road and few people out and about recently as a result of the pandemic.
Berryville “looks like a desolate town,” Foster said. “It looks like nobody is here.”
The 92-year-old prayed that God will “touch every business, every person who walks down the street” and protect them during the pandemic and beyond. He said the country needs spiritual healing now more than ever.
“Our country has drifted away from God,” Foster said.
While many people have been trying to stay afloat financially during the pandemic, Larry Santmyer, another New Beginnings pastor, said they may have “ignored the gaping hole in the bottom of the boat” — their need for God’s presence and influence in their lives.
“May you cause a pandemic of (spiritual) revival to spread through this world,” he prayed.
Kirby asked God to protect the United States.
The Rev. Jim Smith, pastor of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, prayed for the military.
And the Rev. Matt Rhodes, priest-in-charge at Christ Church in Millwood, asked God to guide students, who amid the pandemic are doing their lessons online rather than in school, “to the best use of opportunities that lie before them.”
Great. But don't if it's your reality while you're in your knees praying. Asking a deity to take care of your issues while putting forth zero effort is just wasting time. Don't believe that bible verses will protect you from the current pandemic.
Act, don't hope.
