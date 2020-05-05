BERRYVILLE — Although the coronavirus pandemic is resulting in many graduation ceremonies being held online this spring, Clarke County High School still plans to hold an in-person ceremony for its approximately 170 seniors over a two-day period, school division officials have announced.
Modified commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 will be held outdoors on May 28-29 in Wilbur Feltner Stadium. Social distancing guidelines will be followed to guard against the spread of COVID-19. Seniors can request which date they prefer. The rain date is May 30-31.
Graduates will not receive their diplomas together. Instead, a time slot will be reserved for each graduate to be presented with his or her diploma and have their photograph taken. The individualized ceremony will last about 5 minutes per graduate.
No more than 10 people will be allowed on the football field at any given time, including staff and family members, Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said in a phone interview.
There will be no online streaming of the commencement exercises, and no speeches will be given, but school officials are exploring ways to honor this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian, Bishop said.
Planning the modified ceremony took about two weeks, according to Bishop, who said he’s happy the school division is able to provide some kind of in-person graduation experience for seniors who have missed out on numerous rites of passage this spring because of the coronavirus, such as prom. In mid-March, the governor canceled school in Virginia for the rest of the academic year over COVID-19 concerns.
“While these are not traditional programs, we hope that they will allow our families to celebrate our seniors’ successes,” CCHS Principal Dana Waring said in an email sent to seniors and parents.
The ceremony is being made possible in collaboration with local law enforcement and county officials.
Some of the high school’s graduation traditions will be represented, including photo opportunities with the shepherd’s crooks, which each graduating class traditionally walks underneath. There also will be the ceremonial bell ringing.
Graduates and their parents will be accommodated at the ceremony. Seniors should order their cap and gown immediately, if they haven’t already.
Senior Maddy Fuller, 18, said the modified graduation is “bittersweet.” While she’s happy there will be an in-person ceremony, she wishes more family members could attend.
“The fact that it can only be my parents going, I’m really upset about,” said Fuller, adding that graduation is “a really big deal” because “you only get to do it once.”
About a week ago, Frederick County Public Schools announced all three of its high school graduations will be held virtually in June.
Winchester Public Schools has not announced plans for graduation at Handley High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.