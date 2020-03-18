WINCHESTER — Testing for the new coronavirus is available around the region, and health professionals are reminding residents that if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19, they should call their primary care physician.
Calling ahead saves sick patients the trouble of leaving home if their symptoms don’t indicate a COVID-19 virus and also protects people in emergency rooms and the community from coming in contact with anyone exhibiting symptoms.
“It really matters to slow the pace of this,” said Dr. Jeff Feit, chief medical officer for the Valley Health medical group and vice president for population health.
Because the main symptoms of COVID-19 — fever, dry cough and trouble breathing — can be similar to those of other illnesses like influenza and even the common cold, doctors need to rule out other possibilities before sending a patient to a testing facility.
Once a patient has been cleared by their primary care physician to get a COVID-19 test, Valley Health has more options now for administering tests, Feit said.
Patients can go to the emergency room or to a new mobile testing unit set up next to the Valley Health Urgent Care in the Rutherford Crossing shopping center north of Winchester. Patients must receive a physician's referral to go the mobile testing unit.
Feit said that in the early days of the virus communities were facing challenges of the stringent guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the narrow definition of who qualifies to be tested.
“[It] was narrow by design,” he said. Not a lot of testing was available, “and that remains a challenge.”
However, he said, Valley Health now offers a broader definition of the screening process than the CDC does. He said this decision followed President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday that testing is more commercially available, as well as a Friday meeting with several area physicians who discussed the matter.
“There is still a shortage of tests,” Feit said.
Feit said health professionals at the drive-in clinic can take a nasal swab of patients without requiring them to leave their car.
Doing this minimizes the chance that health care employees will be exposed to the virus, he said.
Tests are then sent to a commercial lab.
In the last two days, Valley Health has administered 60 tests, which Feit said is three times the number done in the previous 10 days.
So far, he said the northern Shenandoah Valley has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
While tests are becoming more available, information from the Virginia Department of Health and other health sources has been inconsistent, said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“Yes, there is a learning curve, and we’re sorry for it,” he said on Tuesday.
The Health Department has been in regular contact with Valley Health, he said, and it should be easier for people to call their doctor about the coronavirus and get referred to the right source.
People can call the Richmond office of the Virginia Department of Health for answers to frequently asked questions: 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343). A local number is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 540-771-3992.
Anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 should call their primary care physician or call ahead to an emergency room so staff can prepare to treat someone who may be contagious.
***
Effective today, Valley Health has temporarily suspended visitation at its six hospitals as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of staff, patients, visitors and the broader community, it announced in a Tuesday news release.
Exceptions will be made for limited visitors in the labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care units, as well as for approved care partners and other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis.
Valley Health also announced further restrictions to long-term care visitation and has suspended visitation at its three long-term care facilities, with exemptions made for end-of-life or other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis.
Also effective today, Valley Health has closed its wellness and fitness centers in all six hospital communities (Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray, along with Berkeley Springs and Romney in West Virginia).
For updates, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com and click on the red banner at the top of the home page.
