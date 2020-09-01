WINCHESTER — More grant opportunities for local businesses impacted by the coronavirus are being made available by Frederick County and Winchester through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Frederick County has allocated $1 million from its CARES Act funding to help businesses and nonprofit groups hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Winchester will be awarding a second round of grants to eligible, locally-owned businesses and 501©3 non-profit organizations.
The Frederick County COVID-19 Business Grant Program will provide grants of $5,000, $7,500, or $10,000 to businesses with 2019 annual gross revenues of at least $30,000 but less than $3 million.
If the requests in Frederick County exceed the budgeted $1 million, grant recipients will be chosen by a random drawing of all eligible and certified applications.
Frederick County businesses/nonprofits may use grants to be reimbursed for expenses directly related to the immediate impacts of COVID-19. Receipts or proof of qualified expenses must be provided to receive payment.
“This program aims to provide Frederick County’s small businesses and nonprofits some forward momentum through this pandemic,” said Patrick Barker, executive director of the Frederick County Economic Development Authority. “We recognize the important role our small businesses and nonprofits partners play in our economy and hope these grants provide some financial relief as they pivot.”
Completed applications for the Frederick County program may be submitted online from 8 a.m. Sept. 8 through 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at www.YesFrederickVA.com/CovidGrants. Applications also may be mailed to the Frederick County EDA, 45 East Boscawen St., Winchester 22601. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Sept. 15.
Incomplete applications will impact the eligibility to receive grant funds.
Application details, including full eligibility requirements, grant category information, and grant terms and conditions may be found at YesFrederickVA.com/CovidGrants.
Applicants will be notified by the Frederick County EDA via email on or around Oct. 6 on whether they will receive a grant.
Questions regarding the program should be sent to covidgrants@yesfrederickva.com.
For Winchester’s grant process, which is being referred to as Round 2, the application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
Nonprofit organizations with 501©3 designation and micro-sized businesses with less than 49 W-2 employees and less than $2.5 million in gross receipts may receive a maximum grant award of up to $5,000. Large-sized businesses that have more than 49 W-2 employees may receive a maximum grant award of up to $10,000. Qualifying businesses and organizations can use the grant funds for expenditures including payments of rent, mortgage, payroll, utilities, and other operational business expenditures deemed applicable under the CARES Act program relating to COVID-19.
“We received a significant response to Round 1 of our CARES Act emergency grant program, and were able to provide grants to 33 small businesses in Winchester. However, through the process, we recognized that some adjustments could be made which would allow more city businesses to participate,” said Shawn Hershberger, the city’s Development Services Director. “Those adjustments were included in Round 2, and we hope additional businesses will take advantage of this opportunity and submit an application.”
Eligible businesses for the city’s grant must be located within the corporate limits of the city of Winchester and should be located within a commercially zoned address or be an approved home-based business. The business must also be able to demonstrate at least a 15% loss in revenue attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic either by an interruption of business operations, or COVID-19 related expenditures.
Applicants cannot have previously received a Disaster Relief Loan from the Winchester EDA on, or after April 1, or a Round 1 Cares Act Emergency Grant. Applications can be submitted via email to shirley.dodson@winchesterva.gov or mail to 15 N. Cameron St., Winchester 22601. Materials must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 30. For more information about how to apply, visit https://www.winchesterva.gov/cares-act-emergency-grants-round-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.