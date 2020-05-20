WINCHESTER — Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a temporary halt to society, kids across the region have been wondering if they’ll get to go to summer camp this year.
Unfortunately, the answer is probably no. Many of the Northern Shenandoah Valley’s most popular summer camps have either been canceled or put on hold over coronavirus concerns.
There is an exception. Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester is moving forward with plans to offer weekly Summer at Sacred Heart programming from June 15 through Aug. 7.
“We want to make sure it’s available for parents who are going back to work and whose kids have been cooped up for several months now,” said Chris Ricketts, director of Summer at Sacred Heart (SASH). “We want to offer something that’s going to get the kids out of the house and doing something exciting again.”
Ricketts said the camp is open to children ages 3 to 13, regardless of church membership, and an abundance of precautions will be taken to keep the kids safe and healthy.
Each weeklong camp session will be held in a different classroom at Sacred Heart Academy at 110 Keating Drive.
“Within that structure, we’ll be able to make sure people are maintaining distancing while engaging in activities,” Ricketts said. “We’re also going to be sanitizing and making sure we’re cleaning everything on a daily basis, and monitoring campers’ hygiene as well.”
Ricketts said the camp will be primarily staffed by college-age men and women who have been pre-screened and specially trained over a three-week period. Each camp program will include at least two instructors.
The weeklong SASH sessions cost $95 per child, and discounts are available for families with two or more children. Some sessions that require additional materials, such as cooking classes, have an extra fee ranging from $25 to $75.
Over the eight weeks of SASH, age-appropriate sessions will be offered throughout the day, with programs starting at 7 a.m., 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Topics for the weeklong sessions range from emergency medical training, arts and crafts, physical fitness and jewelry making to dancing, cake baking, model rocket building and even Jedi training.
“We offer about 11 camps per week, and then they rotate,” Ricketts said. “Over the course of the summer, we’re going to offer more than 50 camps.”
So far, Sacred Heart’s decision to proceed with SASH — which will begin five days after the scheduled expiration of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s “Safer at Home” order — has received mixed reactions.
“A lot of parents have emailed me back, saying they’re very glad to hear it,” Ricketts said. “A couple have said they would prefer to have their kids stay at home, and that’s great, too. But for those who need a place to go, we want to have that option out there.”
SASH will be one of the few, if not the only, summer camp this year in the Winchester area. Here is the current status of some of the region’s most popular summer camps for children and teens:
The weeklong Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp has been canceled. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said he is still exploring the possibility of hosting a one-day camp.
The weeklong Kids and Cops Camp offered by the Winchester Police Department has been canceled.
The Winchester Parks and Recreation Department’s summer day camps are on hold. Parks and Rec Director Lynn Miller said he hopes to resume programming sometime this summer, but he does not have a start date.
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department’s summer day camps are also on hold. Karen Vacchio, the county’s public information officer, said officials continue to monitor the situation but have not yet determined an opening date.
For more information about SASH or to enroll a camper, visit sashcamp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.