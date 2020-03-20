WINCHESTER — All local movie theaters have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This week, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Kernstown, the AMC Classic Apple Blossom 12 at Apple Blossom Mall, the Woodstock Community Theater in Woodstock, Royal Cinemas Inc. in Front Royal and the Family Drive-In near Stephens City announced they would be closed until further notice.
Most movie theaters have temporarily closed in the wake of President Donald Trump urging people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Major theater chains such as AMC and Regal Cinemas are shuttered nationwide.
The Family Drive-In, a two-screen theater off Valley Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County, announced in a Wednesday Facebook post that it had hoped it could stay open because people stay in their vehicles to watch movies. But after extensive discussions with local and state officials, it was determined it would be best to suspend the theater’s operations.
The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was the final hold out, staying open through Thursday night. The theater tried to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak by sanitizing seat armrests, cup holders and tables before every show, increasing hand washing among staff, and frequently disinfecting high traffic areas of the building. It later changed its online ticketing procedures so that moviegoers had seat buffers on either side.
But Alamo Drafthouse Winchester co-owner Steve Nerangis told The Star on Thursday the business was temporarily closing.
“We have been monitoring state and national recommendations on crowd sizes,” Nerangis said in an email. “At this point, the Alamo is temporarily closed. We look forward to reopening as soon as we can and sharing exciting films and events with our neighbors in the community. In the meantime, we are working on options for our guests to screen films at home. We will also be planning events and special film screenings for later in the year and preselling tickets. More information will be available very soon on our Facebook page and on our website at www.drafthouse.com/winchester. We look forward to seeing everyone back at the movies in the near future.”
Family Drive-In owner Jim Kopp said in a phone interview the situation is especially hard on his theater because it isn’t open year-round. He said he hopes that when theaters reopen, there will be plenty of movies lined up that people will want to see. Kopp added that the coronavirus has “really messed up” movie release schedules, as several of the spring and early summer blockbusters — such as “Mulan,” “Black Widow,” “Peter Rabbit 2” and the James Bond film “No Time to Die” — have been delayed.
“It’s devastating for the movie industry,” said Kopp. “As a matter of fact, the National Association of Theatre Owners is asking Congress to consider helping movie theaters out as part of an economic stimulus package because all of the employees are out of jobs nationwide.”
Kopp said there is a concern that the loss of ticket sales due to the coronavirus will cripple mom-and-pop-style theaters.
“I think all movie theaters count on the fact that once, after everyone has been sequestered and asked to do social distancing [because of the virus] ..., that going out to the movies and activities outside of the house are going to be very big again,” Kopp said. “I just hope we will be able to quickly get back in the groove and continue to show some of the great releases that will come out this year.”
