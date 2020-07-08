WINCHESTER — Nearly four months after temporarily closing over COVID-19 concerns, the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum is getting ready to welcome back families.
“We feel strongly about having this open and available to the community,” museum Executive Director Dawn Devine said on Tuesday.
Beginning today, the children’s museum at 19 W. Cork St. will admit a limited number of people who have purchased an annual membership. Next Wednesday, assuming everything goes well this week, the facility will reopen to the general public.
Devine said the museum will be diligent about keeping things clean and sanitized. Admission tickets will only be sold online at discoverymuseum.net, attendance will be capped at 75 people, and each ticket will be good for one of two designated times each day.
“We’re going to open from 9:30 to 11:30 [in the morning], close to do deep cleaning, and then open again from 1:30 to 3:30 [in the afternoon],” Devine said. “You have to purchase your time, and tickets are only good for that period of time.”
The museum is temporarily cutting back on the number of days it is open. Play times will only be offered from Wednesday through Saturday each week.
During down times, staff will do a thorough cleaning of all surfaces, Devine said, including the museum’s popular hands-on attractions.
The past week has been something of a practice run for the museum’s reopening, Devine said. Even though it was closed to the public, the facility hosted a handful of summer camp programs, so a few children and staff members came into the building on a daily basis.
“The camp kids have done really, really well. They all have masks on,” Devine said.
For the foreseeable future, she said, a requirement for admission to the museum will be that anyone who is school age or older must wear a face covering while inside the building to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus.
The museum’s reopening will give kids their first chance to try out the facility’s new tube slide, which was recently purchased and installed on the first floor thanks to a successful crowd-funding campaign and matching grant.
“It’s probably the biggest challenge to sanitize because one of us has to crawl through the entire thing every time,” Devine said with a laugh.
$9 per person to get in for two hours is really expensive. Pretty pricey for a family to go to for a short time. Prices should be lowered.
