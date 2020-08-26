WINCHESTER — A group of summer campers at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum mixed innovative storytelling with a splash of magic to create a new promotional video for the downtown children’s museum.
The video was inspired by a scene from the 1996 movie “Matilda,” where the young title character discovers she can manipulate household objects using magical powers. Like the scene from the movie, the Discovery Museum set its video to the 1957 song “Little Bitty Pretty One” by Thurston Harris.
The promotional video was produced by five third- and fourth-graders who participated in this month’s weeklong Matilda Magic day camp at the Discovery Museum, which was overseen by Selah Theatre Project founder and Executive Director LaTasha Do’zia.
“We did the storyboard together,” Do’zia said. “They wanted to showcase different magical techniques using things already here at the Discovery Museum, so we decided to turn it into a commercial for the museum.”
The video shows kids dancing and exploring every corner of the Discovery Museum, from its first-floor tube slide and perspective-shifting fun room to the oversize games and musical instruments on its rooftop. Each child uses his or her “magical power” to bring attractions to life before passing the magic to another camper.
“The kids were super excited,” Do’zia said.
She said it took two days to shoot the video at the museum and several hours for her to edit everything on her laptop.
“We’re going to use this in marketing, definitely,” an excited Dawn Devine, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, said last week after taking her first look at a rough cut of the video.
Devine said she was particularly pleased to see how the five children in the video demonstrated safe practices to avoid contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus. Each camper wears a face mask, has their temperature scanned and uses hand sanitizer.
“We have a picture on our website showing what’s important to do while you’re here, like wearing a mask and gloves, but to actually have kids do it? Oh yeah,” Devine said. “Seeing kids do it makes it so much more approachable and tells others, ‘I can do this.’”
The Discovery Museum recently reopened to the public after closing its doors for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance is being limited in order to maintain adequate social distancing while inside the facility, and admission tickets much be purchased in advance through the museum’s website.
The facility has reduced its operating hours to 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. When the building is closed to the public, staff thoroughly cleans the museum and its hands-on attractions to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Everyone who visits must adhere to the following rules:
Face masks are required for all guests age 5 and older and must be worn the entire time. There are no exceptions.
Upon arrival, a museum staff member will take the temperature of all guests using a contactless forehead thermometer. Body temperatures must be 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to enter.
Individuals who have had a fever in the last 24 hours, shown any signs of illness or been in contact with anyone showing signs of illness are asked to stay home.
Devine said almost everyone has been compliant with the new safeguards.
“We haven’t had much trouble from our regular visitors, and when we do, it’s an adult,” she said.
To learn more about the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and to watch its new promotional video, visit discoverymuseum.net.
