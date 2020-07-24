WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau has received a $9,840 to help promote local tourism.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday night. The money is from the Virginia Tourism Corporation DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program — a new grant made available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic — to fund recovery marketing initiatives. The WanderLove program was created in response to industry research indicating that travelers will be seeking safe, close-to-home destinations that allow for social distancing and have access to open spaces like beaches, outdoor recreation and rural experiences.
The program awarded $866,504 in marketing grant funds to 90 Destination Marketing Organizations, with each awardee receiving a maximum of $10,000. According to the governor’s office, funds must be used for recovery marketing and may be used for participating in the VTC co-ops, local advertising, out-of-state marketing, and other allowable items.
Winchester-Frederick County will use the grant funds to market to its target audience — travelers who live one to three hours away.
Justin Kerns, executive sirector of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Star that the bureau’s projections for tourism are based on information from two entities that gather research on traveler sentiment — Longwoods International and Oxford Economics.
‘We’ve seen over the past month a significant increase in traveler concern and a decrease in confidence to travel in the near term in the next three months,” Kerns said. “Just with the increased number of cases that we are seeing, there is an increase in uncertainty.”
But Kerns said one of the draws for local tourism is that Winchester and Frederick County are among the safer places to travel in Virginia because they are not densely populated.
“We have a lot of outdoor restaurants, we have the outdoor walking mall, we have outdoor hiking, we have outdoor farm markets,” Kerns said. “There is so much to see and do here in an outdoor, less-crowded, safe setting.”
The marketing from the grant money will focus on the Winchester area being open and safe and being a great nearby road trip or weekend getaway destination for people who are feeling cooped up in their homes. Kerns said the money will be used to craft additional travel itineraries and showcase the Winchester area as “an excellent destination for a relaxing and fun vacation.”
Tourism is a major economic driver in the area, with visitors to Winchester-Frederick County spending more than $273.6 million in 2018, supporting 2,496 work opportunities and contributing $20 million in local and state tax revenue.
