STEPHENS CITY — A new food pantry in the Stephens City area is offering food assistance to the community on the second Thursday of each month from 6:30-8 p.m. at 751 Fairfax Pike.
The Sherando Food Pantry opened in February. Because of the coronavirus, food is currently being distributed by drive-through pick up. No clients are allowed in the building or outside of their vehicles. Instead, a volunteer will either place a box of food in the recipient’s trunk or next to the vehicle for the recipient to pick up. Each box contains staple food items. Boxes are packed by four volunteers in the early afternoon to minimize the number of people in the building at any one time.
One of the pantry’s founders, Bill Burslem, said the idea for the pantry came from hearing about the needs of students at Sherando High School.
“Some of the teachers there wanted to open a food pantry realizing that a lot of the high school students and their families were hunger-challenged,” Burslem said.
So space was arranged for a food pantry at 751 Fairfax Pike, the site of the former Sherando Presbyterian Church.
Burslem said the pantry has 25 to 30 volunteers and can use more. He said he would eventually like the pantry to be open weekly instead of monthly.
So far, the pantry has served 72 people. Its next date of operation is May 14.
For more information about the new food pantry, contact sherandofoodpantry@gmail.com.
Also, an existing food pantry at Stephens City United Methodist at 5291 Main St. is tweaking its operations amid the pandemic.
Church member Mark Gunderman said the pantry is currently offering drive-through pick up instead of allowing clients inside.
“We continue to follow [Centers for Disease Control] guidelines for safe handling and proper sanitizing,” Gunderman said in an email. “Volunteers are placing pre-packaged food, produce and cleaning and hygiene supplies into the cars of clients in the church parking lot. We are taking basic information on a clipboard and entering that information into the computer system.”
The Stephens City United Methodist Church’s food pantry is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Tuesday of the month. Families may now receive food and hygiene supplies as frequently as two times per month.
According to Gunderman, the pantry has been in operation for 20 years. He said the pantry typically serves 300 people a month.
For more information on Stephens City United Methodist Church’s food pantry, contact Kim DeGroot at degrootsk95@gmail.com.
