WINCHESTER — Two Winchester business owners have partnered with the Winchester Medical Center Foundation to provide free lunches to first responders and frontline medical workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Council member Les Veach, who owns and operates a State Farm insurance agency at 47 W. Jubal Early Drive, and Claudio Buono, owner of the Anthony’s Pizza restaurant at 2644 Valley Ave., launched the nonprofit initiative, Feed the Frontlines, as a way of saying “thank you” to those who risk their own health while caring for COVID-19 patients.
“I have a lot of friends out there [at Winchester Medical Center],” Veach said on Friday. “A lot of them have to wear haz-mat suits to work. I wouldn’t want to go to work like that.”
“I’m willing to donate whatever I have to donate for them, for whatever period,” Buono added.
Feed the Frontlines is being coordinated by Jenny Grooms, interim director of the Winchester Medical Center Foundation, who will oversee lunch orders from the Anthony’s menu on a department-by-department basis.
Veach, who seeded the initiative with $700 from his annual City Council salary of $9,000, said additional monetary donations to Feed the Frontlines will ease the expenses incurred by Buono, who anticipates serving 20 to 30 lunches at a time to law enforcement officers, paramedics and hospital employees.
Veach and Buono said the free lunches for medical workers and first responders will be served as long as there is money in the Feed the Frontlines account, so they are encouraging individuals and businesses to make donations:
Online contributions can be made at valleyhealthlink.com/donations. On the submission form, supporters are asked to designate Feed the Frontlines as the beneficiary.
Checks made payable to WMC Foundation can be mailed to Winchester Medical Center Foundation, 220 Campus Blvd., Suite 402A, Winchester, Va. 22601. Be sure to note Feed the Frontlines on each check.
Since the program is being administered by the foundation through its COVID-19 Relief Fund, Veach said, all donations are tax deductible.
“History shows our citizens and community stand together in times of difficulty,” he said. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we support those heroes who are protecting us.”
For more information about Feed the Frontlines, contact Grooms at 540-536-2387 or jgrooms@valleyhealthlink.com.
