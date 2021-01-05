WINCHESTER — Fluctuation in the number of new unemployment claims in the region continued throughout December, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Neither Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah or Warren counties nor Winchester had much consistency in terms of claims trending up or down over the last month of 2020.
Still, numbers in the region are considerably low.
For the week ending Dec. 26, Shenandoah County had the most new claims in the region, with 63, followed by Frederick’s 59, Winchester’s 43, Warren’s 36 and Clarke’s five.
Clarke County showed a considerable decrease, going from 46 new claims for the week ending Dec. 19 down to five for the most recent recorded week. That was the norm for Clarke County in December, as it started the month with 30 new claims for the first week. The county then followed that by dropping down to 16 claims before shooting back to 46 and ending the month with five.
Warren County was the only other area in the region to see a decline from the week ending Dec. 19, going from 45 down to 36. Warren has seen its fair share of fluctuation, too. It started the month with 49 initial claims on the first week, followed by decreasing to 35 and later rose back to 45 before closing the month out with 36.
Other areas in the region have seen less dramatic fluctuations with single-digit changes in both directions throughout the month.
For the week ending Dec. 26, the VEC announced that the number of statewide new jobless claims filed during the Dec. 26 filing week was 11,890, a decrease of 2,750 claimants from the previous week and its lowest level in over a month. The number of continued claims fell below 65,000 to its lowest level since early May.
Over half of the continued claims across the state were in the accommodation/food service, health care, administrative support, and retail trade industries. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide, for the week ending Dec.26, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 787,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
