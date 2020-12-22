WINCHESTER — New jobless claims continue to fluctuate locally and statewide, according to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).
After a spike in new claims for the week ending Dec. 5, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties experienced a decrease the following week, while Frederick County’s numbers increased slightly. Winchester City, which had previously seen a slight decline in new claims, saw its numbers go up.
For the week ending Dec. 12, Clarke saw the largest decrease, dropping from 30 new jobless claims to 16. Shenandoah dropped from 61 to 53 and Warren from 49 to 35.
For the same week, Frederick's new claims increased from 63 to 65, while Winchester's rose from 24 to 37.
Across the state, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims was 14,509. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 2,145 from the previous week.
Numbers for continued claims totaled 68,019, which was a 7.8% decrease from the previous week, but 48,791 higher than the 19,228 continued claims from the same time last year.
"The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the VEC.
Nationwide, for the week ending Dec. 12, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted new claims was 885,000, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell 0.3 percentage points in November to 4.9%, or 2.2 percentage points above the rate from a year ago, according to the VEC.
The labor force in the Commonwealth also expanded by 16,323, or 0.4%, to 4,286,658, as the number of unemployed residents fell by 12,464.
The number of employed residents increased by 28,787 to 4,078,503. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell to 6.7%.
Virginia’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment rose by 8,100 jobs in November to 3,908,600, while private sector employment increased by 13,800 jobs to 3,207,400. Public sector payrolls decreased by 5,700 jobs to 701,200.
The numbers showed seasonally adjusted employment increases in six industry divisions, led by the professional and business services industry with an increase of 6,800 jobs. Education and health services followed with an increase of 3,800 jobs.
Other employment gains included: construction (+3,400 jobs), leisure and hospitality (+2,000 jobs), trade and transportation (+900 jobs) and mining (+100 jobs).
The largest job loss occurred in government employment, which dropped by 5,700 jobs in November. For total government, a gain occurred in state government (+600 jobs), with losses in federal government (-1,600 jobs) and local government (-4,700 jobs).
Other employment losses included: manufacturing, (-600 jobs,) and information and miscellaneous services, both decreasing by (-1,300 jobs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.