WINCHESTER — New unemployment claims have dipped across the state after a recent two-week spike, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
The number of new claims filed the week of April 10 was down 95% compared with the same time last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on job losses was at its peak.
The most recent figure for seasonally unadjusted new claims in Virginia was 5,034, which was a decrease of 23,492 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since March 27, 2020, to 1,587,729, compared to the average 477,600 filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.
Regionally, no locality had more than 25 new jobless claims for the most recent week.
Winchester’s 25 initial claims was down significantly from 212 and 218 the previous two weeks. Frederick County recorded just 14 new claims after posting 224 and 158 the previous two weeks.
Shenandoah County recorded 21 new claims for the week ending April 10, down from 79 and 62 the two previous weeks, while Warren County recorded 12 new claims after seeing 54 and 51.
Clarke County dipped back into the single digits with five new claims after recording 24 and 32 claims the two previous weeks.
Statewide, no locality had more new claims than Fairfax County’s 318. The previous week, there were five localities with at least 1,100 new unemployment claims, but those are all now under 320.
Only 12 localities in Virginia had more than 100 new claims for the week ending April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.