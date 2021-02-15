WINCHESTER — New unemployment claims across the region and Virginia are starting to trend down, according to Virginia Employment Commission data.
For the filing week ending Feb. 6, seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia were 14,203. While still elevated, the latest figure is a decrease of 3,974 claimants from the previous week. Elevated levels in recent weeks may have, in part, reflected reapplications for benefits following the government’s renewal of supplemental benefits until March 14 as part of the latest stimulus package.
Continued claimed totaled 65,091, which is a 3.3% decrease from the previous week, but 43,042 higher than the 22,049 continued claims from the comparable week last year. The continued claims total is mainly comprised of recent initial claimants who continue to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regionally, initial claims went down in Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties as well as Winchester. Clarke County reported seven initial claims for the second-straight week.
Warren County had the largest decrease in initial claims for the week ending Feb. 6, reporting 29, which is 33 less than the week prior. Winchester reported 35, which is 30 less than the previous week, while Shenandoah County reported 35, or 19 less than the previous week. Frederick County reported 45, which is down eight from the prior week.
Of the 133 localities across Virginia, 113 had less than 100 initial claims for the most recent filing week, while 11 had between 101 and 300 and five had between 301 and 500. Four had between 501 and 1,000 — Virginia Beach (674), Norfolk (629), Fairfax County (588) and Richmond (587).
This marks the third-straight week that no locality has had at least 1,000 new unemployment claims.
Sixty-one localities saw a double-digit decrease during the most recent filing week, while 44 saw at least a single-digit decrease. There were eight localities that saw a decrease of more than 100 — Fairfax County, Prince William County, Alexandria, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond and Virginia Beach.
Meanwhile, 14 localities saw a single-digit increase while two saw a double-digit increase. Two stayed the same.
Nationwide, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 793,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week’s revised level.
