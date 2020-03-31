WINCHESTER — Starting in mid-April, Frederick, Winchester and Clarke public schools will begin teaching new online material to students.
Virginia schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year over coronavirus concerns, leaving school officials to facilitate online coursework.
But as local school divisions make plans to introduce new material to students in the coming weeks, administrators are grappling with how to provide instruction to students who don’t have internet access. An estimated 18% of U.S. students don’t have broadband internet at home, The Associated Press reports.
Virginia students, however, won’t likely have to take state standardized tests this spring. The U.S. Department of Education on Monday announced it has given Virginia permission to cancel its Standards of Learning (SOL) tests for the remainder of the academic year. The Virginia General Assembly must still vote to suspend the SOL tests. The legislature is expected to take action on the matter when it reconvenes next month.
Several high school graduation requirements in Virginia also have been waived.
Frederick County Public Schools will teach new material from April 15 through June 5, the division’s fourth quarter for grading. Until April 9, students will receive review materials through online learning. Students who have taken these reinforced online lessons will receive no grades or extra credit, Frederick Superintendent David Sovine said in a Friday letter to the school community.
Schools will provide print materials to any student who needs them. Families are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school if they do not have internet access.
FCPS is developing plans to further address the needs of students who lack internet service, said Steve Edwards, the division’s coordinator of policy and communications. The division doesn’t currently know how many of its students lack internet access at home.
Edwards added that the division is still determining if the new material being taught online from April 15-June 5 will receive a letter grade or if it will be pass/fail. He was not able to answer questions about student requirements to advance to the next grade level or graduate under the current circumstances.
As for high school graduation ceremonies, Sovine said the status of commencement exercises scheduled for June 3-5 “remains unclear.” However, the division wants to recognize students for their accomplishments.
“It is far too early to offer any details on what these recognitions may look like, but I want you to know that it’s something we plan to do,” Sovine said in his letter.
Winchester Public Schools will distribute new content from April 14 through May 29 via Google Classroom or instructional packets to students in seventh through 12th grades. Starting March 23 until April 8, teachers have been giving daily instruction to students on review materials.
“First, I want to clearly communicate that the school year is not over,” Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said in a letter addressed to parents of students in grades 7-12 on Friday.
Grades issued from April 14 through May 29 will be pass or fail. High school credits will be given to those who successfully complete a course.
Van Heukelum said the division is planning a summer school session in July for students who may not have online access to the new instructional material. Students who do not successfully complete their current classes will be able to participate in the summer school session, but the session is subject to the coronavirus situation, he added.
Clarke County Public Schools will teach new material online starting April 14 through June 5, but staff members are still deciding whether the coursework will receive a letter grade or be pass/fail, Clarke Superintendent Chuck Bishop said. If the division goes with a pass/fail option, the Clarke School Board must vote on the matter, he said.
Through April 9, students may participate in optional learning activities provided by teachers for reviewing past material.
As for internet accessibility, Bishop said about 10% of CCPS students don’t have internet at home, according to data the division collected at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
“We are still working through this issue, which was made more difficult today with the governor’s stay at home order,” Bishop said on Monday.
Bishop said the division created open wireless internet access at Johnson-Williams Middle School, but accessing that network is problematic following Gov. Ralph Northam’s order for people to stay at home.
It’s also uncertain if Clarke students can advance to the next grade level or graduate from high school if they don’t complete any of the new material beginning in April. Bishop said staff are working through information provided by the Virginia Department of Education.
