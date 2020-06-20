WINCHESTER — It’s been a “slow, methodical build,” but Integrated Medical Services has opened its doors.
An addiction treatment center, IMS opened at 1001 Berryville Ave. on Monday and hopes to begin taking patients next week, either virtually or by using safe spaces at their physical location.
On the clinical end, Della Swope serves as the practice’s clinical director while Amy Orndorff serves as the lead counselor. On the business end, Lisette De Leon serves as the company’s chief operating officer and will handle billing.
“When we started talking about this project, it blew my mind,” De Leon said. “We knew this is something that would help the community. We know the back-end of it, they know the clinical side of it.”
The original plans called for opening the practice in April, but COVID-19 prolonged that. The extra time, though, helped the trio to fine-tune things, they said.
“We didn’t want to put the cart before the horse,” Swope said. “We could have easily done that, but we waited until we had each building block in place before we took on the next phase. It’s taken a lot of work, and that builds team camaraderie.”
Both Swope and Orndorff have experience working within the substance use and mental health community and both said they have a passion for helping others.
“To watch the epidemic grow exponentially and in seeing it face to face in that field, I felt that I could give myself better in this position with counseling and working with families,” said Swope, who has been in the field for 17 years and grew up in a family of pharmacists. “We want to help people become restored and show them they can be productive. It’s an entire encompassing unit.”
Orndorff said she, too, has had personal experiences with addiction and has always wanted to help.
“For me, it’s about giving back and letting other people know there’s hope,” she said.
The trio said they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join forces.
“We all have varying backgrounds, and that makes us very eclectic here. I think that’s what we can offer that not a lot of other services can,” Swope said. “It’s huge to be able to get it all in one clinic. We wanted to be the clinic that could offer so many options in one place.”
IMS will offer a variety of services including office-based opioid treatment, outpatient therapy, case management, group therapy, intensive outpatient programs, peer recovery, and more.
With current COVID-19 concerns, treatment programs can be done virtually. Those who don’t have internet access can set up times to use rooms at the facility.
The treatment portion is vital to the process of the IMS practice.
“We’re not pushing meds. You’re not going to come here and get meds and not be engaged in treatment,” Orndorff said. “All of us are on the same page with that. We firmly believe in treatment.”
Going through treatment with others is important, said Orndorff and Swope, especially when discussing both addiction and mental health together.
“The mental health compartment is huge,” Swope said. “You can’t separate the two. We want to engage the patients.”
Swope and Orndorff both said they feel they’ve built up good reputations in the community and hope that will help bring patients in.
The trio said they’re already planning for expansion and hope to eventually move into different cities and states.
For more information, visit www.imscenters.com.
Sadly this is definitely something we need in this area. Thanks for helping our community.
