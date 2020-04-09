The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus or COVID-19 symptoms in Virginia is currently more than twice as many as counted on the Virginia Department of Health website.
The website admits its count “under-represents the total number of hospitalizations in Virginia” because it only lists patients who were hospitalized at the time the case was investigated by the department. People who were hospitalized after the department confirmed they were infected aren’t counted. It also doesn’t include nonresidents hospitalized in the state, according to Tammie Smith, a department spokeswoman.
For more complete hospital information, the website provides a link to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association dashboard that launched on Monday. Information from all state hospitals as well as Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs facilities in Virginia are included on the dashboard, which is updated daily. The link is at vhha.com/communications/virginia-hospital-covid-19-data-dashboard/.
On Wednesday, the dashboard listed 1,289 people hospitalized with COVID-19 or with coronavirus symptoms in Virginia. The VDH website listed 615 “total hospitalizations.”
Besides hospitalizations, the dashboard counts patients diagnosed with the infection (649), how many are in the intensive care unit (468), and those on a ventilator (293). It also tracks the number of ventilators at Virginia hospitals (2,574) and the number in use (705), which is 27% of the supply. It also lists the total number of hospital beds available in the state (5,325) and the number of hospitals expected to run short of personal protective equipment within the next 72 hours (12).
The first coronavirus apex is expected to hit in Virginia after April 28. The Department of Health and Human Services estimates at least 44,500 Virginians will be infected over approximately eight weeks. The VDH estimates 30,164 hospitalizations under moderate conditions.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, which represents 110 hospitals statewide, started a website in 2006 that breaks down healthcare costs, according to Julian Walker, association vice president. Since then, six dashboards, including the latest one, have been established on the VHHA website covering topics such as patient quality and safety and patients’ experiences while hospitalized. The association has a COVID-19 web page in addition to the new dashboard.
“This is just the latest in a continuing trend of us sharing information with the public,” Walker said on Wednesday. “Health care is complex and has many intricacies and part of our mission is to help inform the public and elevate the conversation about the health care delivery system.”
Walker said tens of thousands of people have checked the new dashboard since it launched.
“The response has been very strong,” Walker said. “Page view significantly outpaced views of our other dashboards.”
I guess you kind of need both websites to keep track of it....one gives a fuller number of hospitalizations and the other tells you more about your area (though, apparently we find out in this article, with an underestimate of the numbers). As far as peak date, that all depends on modeling, which is just that...a model. As someone once said, "All models are wrong, but some are helpful."
But it doesn't tell you how many cases in your area, at least I couldn't find it.
What is being done about staff working
unprotected in local warehouses in & around the Brooke Rd. areas? Rumors are flying staff members are infected, management not communicating. Furthermore, staff clearly are not practicing social distancing - this is a powder keg ready to explode!
You are actually false on your information about the apex hitting after April 28th the new information release actually says the apex is going to be on the 20th. Please correct your article to be correct.
