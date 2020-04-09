STEPHENS CITY — The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in Stephens City canceling its annual Newtown Heritage Festival.
This year’s festival was scheduled for May 22-23.
Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz and Town Council member Tina Stevens made the announcement during a virtual Town Council meeting Tuesday night.
“We hope to see everybody in 2021, and we’ll hopefully have a bigger and better event that year,” Diaz said.
The festival, held every Memorial Day weekend, celebrates small-town life and the history of Stephens City, which was once called Newtown. This year’s festival was slated to feature performances by five bands, a parade, a car show, food and craft vendors, and a fireworks show.
The cancellation comes as no surprise. On March 30, Gov. Ralph Northam prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the virus. The order is effective until June 10. On March 14, Stephens City adopted a state of emergency, closing the town offices and common spaces to the public until further notice.
Diaz said the town will refund vendors and contact those who made donations to the festival to offer refunds as well.
Also at the meeting, an emergency ordinance was adopted that allows council and council committees to hold meetings electronically via phone, video teleconference or other mediums without a quorum physically present in one location. Before a remote meeting is held, the town must provide public notice at least three days in advance — with the exception of an emergency meeting — and identify how the public may participate or offer comment. This ordinance will be effective for 60 days, unless amended, rescinded or re-adopted by council.
Tuesday’s meeting was the town’s first remote meeting.
“Kind of interesting we are having our first-ever remote council meeting,” Town Manager Mike Majher said. “ It’s kind of exciting in a way. I wish it were under better circumstances. But in that light, we have seen a lot of improvement internally in our digital utilization of technology.”
With the town office closed to the public, Majher said residents are being encouraged to pay their bills online, over the phone, through the mail or via the drop box at the town office at 1033 Locust St.
Council member Regina Swygert-Smith said she has seen children playing in the town park, despite the restrictions mandated by the town.
“I thought the whole idea was that nobody was supposed to be there,” Swygert-Smith said.
“We have posted a notice twice now and both times it seems my stapled notices have been removed,” Majher said. “I’m going to go ahead and order more permanent signs that won’t be as easy for, I’m assuming, for kids to remove.”
Stevens suggested using caution tape to block off access to the town park — a suggestion Diaz and Swygert-Smith agreed with.
Attending the meeting on Zoom was Mayor Mike Diaz, Town Manager Mike Majher, and council members Ron Bowers, Jason Nauman, Joseph Hollis, Linden Fravel, Tina Stevens and Regina Swygert-Smith.
For more information about the state of emergency, visit the town website at www.stephenscity.org/contact-us.
(1) comment
I was discouraged to read the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in Stephens City canceling its annual Newtown Heritage Festival.
The 2020 festival was scheduled for May 22-23. The festival celebrates the small-town heritage of Stephens City with a Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Memorial, craft show, live music, pie eating, famous barbecue chicken, and main street parade with marching bands, tractor-drawn wagon history tours, car show and impressive fireworks.
The Newtown Heritage Festival has always been nimble as the committee is able to switch venues and change up programming to remain current and to be more inclusive. The festival is free to the public while utilizing existing public spaces like the Newtown Commons and cultural assets like the Newtown History Center. The entire festival is funded by donations from town residents and local businesses.
The event spurs social interactions among community members and nurtures a positive image of this historic community. Small town fests are the best. From year to year, many people schedule family reunions during this time, so old friends are always back in town. It’s almost like an enormous, fun packed, family filled get-together.
We enjoy this small town festival for family, for friends and for a community. We thrive on the games, the laughs and conversations. It’s about growing a next generation. A next generation is necessary to pass on the traditions to our great-grandchildren. It’s what makes small towns the heart and soul of America.
