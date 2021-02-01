WINCHESTER — The lack of post-holiday spending and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have left some small business owners digging into their own pockets to keep their shops running.
While communities in the region continue to do what they can to support small businesses, the reality for some of those with a niche clientele base is that day-to-day operations sometimes see zero dollars coming in.
“I think the hardest part for me is that you don’t have a steady flow of people. It’s not like Target. They know they’re going to get people in the door if they’re open. For small businesses, we don’t know who is going to come in,” said Hillary Hamman-Kent, who owns Quirky Closet at 15 E. Boscawen St. in Winchester. “I’ve had days where I’ve been there all day and not seen a single person. It can be disheartening to sit there and not have a single cent to show for your day.”
The Quirky Closet is a niche boutique that specializes in plus-size clothes for women. The shop moved more toward online sales when the pandemic began last March, and though Hamman-Kent continues doing online sales, some days it’s not enough.
Hamman-Kent said January through March are typically slow times anyway, with folks paying off holiday debts or winter weather keeping shoppers at home. That’s only been heightened by the pandemic, she said.
And she’s not alone.
Antonya Heinrich-Trigueiros, who owns The Snooty Foxxe Boutique at 218 S. Louodun St. in Winchester, said January has been the worst month she’s ever had, outside of the two months she was closed last year due to COVID-19.
“Business started to pick up and we were busy until about January. And then in January, I had almost nothing in sales,” said Antonya Heinrich-Trigueiros, whose store specializes in vintage clothing. “The people that do come in, a lot of them are just looking around and tell me, ‘I would buy this, but I’m not going anywhere.’ It’s the same thing everybody else is going through. This is like crazy slow.”
Other shops that typically have a strong winter have also been feeling the impact of folks not venturing out as much.
That, coupled with capacity restrictions and wanting to keep spaces safe for customers, have left Kristopher Roach, who owns Comic Kung Fu at 672 N. Loudoun St. in Winchester, searching for answers.
Prior to the pandemic, Roach’s store typically held events that centered around the shop’s products — collectible card games and board games like Magic The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons.
The tournaments typically had an entry fee that generated a certain portion of profits while the rest went to winners.
People would generally spend $20 to $30 a night, with a good group of around 20 there for an event each night, seven days a week. Roach could pick up about $600 in sales during each event, he said. That’s since been all but wiped out by the pandemic.
Roach’s customers might typically consist of those within the gaming community who don’t shop many other places for their items. Plus, once they find a consistent group of people to game with, it’s sometimes tough to uproot yourself and play somewhere else with people you may not know.
“As the pandemic continues on with it being unclear when those in-store events can occur again, I think people have just gotten complacent about going out and getting games,” he said. “The only people they can play the games with are the people that play these games, and they may not even be hanging out with them right now.”
Some niche businesses have found success in changing some of the ways they do business, like when Roach decided to have his shop closed for Black Friday while doing pre-sale purchases and pick-ups or Hamman-Kent converting to live online sales.
But they can only do so much sometimes. Some services almost require in-person contact.
“Vintage clothing is smaller than modern clothing; they really want to try it on,” Heinrich-Trigueiros said. “People are scared to order it (online).”
More often than not, small business owners go into business because they’re passionate about what they do and they want to share that with their community. Many of them have said they aren’t in it for the money and have come to terms that breaking even is better than not providing their services at all.
But, Hamman-Kent said, that doesn’t make any of it easier.
“I’m the kind of person who takes the risk. I’m not afraid of failure; that’s how you grow and learn what not to do,” she said. “I don’t have another job or a full-time income or a spouse to pay for things if the store doesn’t do well. It’s literally me. If I don’t make enough money with the store, I don’t eat that week or I don’t pay my bills. It’s like, I need to put gas in my car but I’m waiting for invoices to clear before I can even do that.”
“We’re just doing our best,” Heinrich-Trigueiros added. “But we’re almost giving stuff away at this point just so we have money coming in.”
Decisions have to be made. Tough decisions.
“It’s very fight or flight. You almost have to admit there’s a problem, or that you’re failing at something. Maybe you’re not good enough to get where you need to get,” Hamman-Kent said. “You have to wake up every day and fight for it. You have to analyze every decision. It feels like you’re almost crazy at times, because you’re trying to think of every idea that’s going to possibly keep your ship afloat.”
Many small business owners acknowledge that they’ve made it this far in their venture thanks to their loyal customer base.
With a few more slow months likely ahead, they’ve said they’re grateful for those customers and the sense of hope they get with the idea of coming out afloat on the other side.
They’ve encouraged customers to keep an eye on social media pages for special offers or other ways to continue supporting, whether that be through online sales, fundraising efforts or just keeping the community connected.
“I just hope that a lot of the people out there remember to support their local store in some fashion,” Roach said, “whether it be setting something up to do curbside pick-up or something like that. Anything that can help keep those stores open.”
