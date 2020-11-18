BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said there were no “unexpected glitches” on first day of in-person classes for the division’s middle and high school students Monday.
“Today went as well as can be expected,” Bishop said at Monday night’s School Board meeting. “It was like another first day of school.”
The division’s middle and high school students began the 2020-21 school year learning online from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, in part because of staffing issues. Online learning is still an option for students not ready to return. Those ready to return can now attend in-person classes twice a week, in combination with online learning.
At Clarke County High School, about 200 students currently attend classes Monday through Thursday.
“When you think about 200 students in the high school, that seems like a lot of kids, but when you put you them in the building, it seems like hardly anybody’s there,” Bishop said.
But board members expressed concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.
In the Lord Fairfax Health District, which includes Clarke County, Frederick County, Winchester, Shenandoah County, Page County and Warren County, the current 7-day positivity rate for those tested for COVID-19 is 9.5%. Tuesday marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the health district since the Virginia Department of Health began tracking the data in March, with 113 new cases confirmed.
Board member Zara Ryan noted that mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in schools has been consistent and effective, with students and staff wearing face masks, social distancing and frequently washing their hands.
“One thing that’s essential is our schools, and it’s not our bars and our breweries,” Ryan said. “For the love of god, stop doing all the extra stuff, so that we don’t end up with a crisis in Clarke County, please.”
Ryan suggested the division consider switching to virtual instruction the week after Thanksgiving, when people may be returning from holiday gatherings.
Board member Jonathan Turkel echoed Ryan’s concerns about the spread of the virus. He said it seems like the school division receives a lot of pressure to carry the weight of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
“We don’t control the community’s [COVID-19 case] numbers, the community controls the community’s numbers to a large extent,” he said.
Board member Katie Kerr-Hobert said she wants to see all students in school five days a week in the spring, but acknowledged that’s probably unrealistic.
Last week, Bishop told county officials and area legislators that he thinks part-time, in-person classes will continue for the remainder of the school year.
The county’s elementary students have been engaged in partial in-person learning since the start of the school year. An online option also is available.
Editors, "God" is spelled with a capital "G".
