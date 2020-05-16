WINCHESTER — After two months of quarantine, area parents are scrambling for ways to keep their children engaged, educated and entertained.
A new Winchester-based nonprofit, Arte Libre VA, hopes to help by distributing free art kits to stuck-at-home kids eager to express their creativity.
Arte Libre VA is the brainchild of art educator Abi Gomez, a commissioner with the Virginia Commission for the Arts.
“I’ve gotten to have an overview of arts organizations across the commonwealth, and I noticed there are very, very few organizations that are geared toward people of color,” Gomez said this week in a FaceTime interview.
Even where arts programs exist, Gomez said, Latinos and African-Americans are often left out because their families can’t afford enrollment fees or provide transportation to and from the places where classes are taught.
“I wanted to create a way to support youth of color and uplift and amplify their voices,” Gomez said.
Arte Libre VA was granted nonprofit status by the Internal Revenue Service late last year. Gomez started lining up partners, including the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, I’m Just Me Movement and the Youth Development Center, and set a goal of buying a mobile art studio that could be driven to places where children of color could participate.
“Our intention is that all of our programming will always be offered for free,” Gomez said. “It’s an extensive, collaborative model with other nonprofits in the area that serve youth.”
Then COVID-19 arrived. Plans to buy the mobile art studio were put on hold because Gomez couldn’t follow through with fundraising activities she had planned for the spring.
“When we went into quarantine, one of the first things I thought about was these kids who don’t have access to the art classroom at school anymore,” she said.
In April, Gomez and her board of directors realigned priorities and created “Arte Libre in the Time of Corona,” a program that distributes free art kits to kids in need. The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley jumped on board and agreed to sponsor four weeks’ worth of the home art kits for 90 students at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in Winchester. Fremont Street Nursery in Winchester heard about the art kits and ordered some for its students as well.
Each weekly kit includes an art project and everything needed to complete it — crayons, markers, paper, paint, glue, mechanical pencils, molding putty and so on — plus written guidance and suggestions from Gomez.
“In the first few weeks of the art kits, I’ve had five different artists create coloring pages,” Gomez said. “It inspires the youth to see something that was created by someone who looks like them or thinks like them.”
Gomez hopes to expand the number of weekly kits and support the artists involved in their creation through crowd-funding initiatives offered via Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative and Ioby. Area residents can also help by buying art kits for $15 each from Arte Libre VA. For every kit purchased, the nonprofit will donate another kit to a local youth of color.
Gomez said she hopes to continue offering the at-home art kits and expand Arte Libre VA’s mission long after the pandemic is a distant memory.
“From the response we’ve gotten so far, this is something a lot of people feel is necessary,” she said. “There hasn’t been anything quite like this here before.”
For more information, visit artelibreva.org.
