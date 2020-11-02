WINCHESTER — Gov. Ralph Northam has expanded a grant program that will help small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rebuild VA grant program, originally launched in August, will receive an additional $30 million. Businesses with less than $10 million in gross revenue or fewer than 250 employees will be eligible under the new criteria, and the maximum grant award will increase from $10,000 to $100,000.
The program will now be open to all types of Virginia small businesses that meet size and other eligibility requirements, “from restaurants and summer camps, to farmers and retail shops,” a press release said. Businesses that previously received a Rebuild VA grant will receive a second award correlated with the updated guidelines.
The program was initially for grants up to $10,000 and was to be awarded to approximately 7,000 applicants to cover eligible expenses. The initiative will continue to be administered by the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.
“We started Rebuild VA to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Northam said about the expansion. “These changes to the program will ensure that we can provide additional financial assistance to even more Virginians so they can weather this public health crisis and emerge stronger.”
Eligible businesses and nonprofits must demonstrate that their normal operations were limited by Northam’s Executive Orders 53 or 55, or that they were directly impacted by the closure of such businesses. In September, the program expanded eligibility to supply chain partners of businesses whose normal operations were impacted by the pandemic.
Rebuild VA funding may be utilized for the following eligible expenses:
- Payroll support, including paid sick, medical, or family leave, and costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during those periods of leave;
- Employee salaries;
- Mortgage payments, rent, and utilities;
- Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or state-chartered banking, savings and loan institutions, or credit unions, that were incurred before or during the emergency;
- Eligible personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting materials, or other working capital needed to address COVID-19 response.
For additional information about Rebuild VA and how to submit an application, visit governor.virginia.gov/RebuildVA.
