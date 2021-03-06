WINCHESTER — The pandemic has been hard on nonprofits including NW Works, which for more than 50 years has been working to help people with disabilities find jobs.
In January, three clients died from COVID.
“When you lose people that had been coming to our organization for over 20 years, it’s tough on morale, and it’s tough on the other clients because they know them,” said Debera Taylor, NW Works CEO.
The nonprofit also had to close its Firefly Cafe and Bakery at 3035 Valley Ave., which it used to train and employ adults with developmental difficulties.
NW Works is currently helping 40 people, about 140 fewer clients than it serves on average.
Some clients are afraid to come back and participate in the organization’s programs because of COVID.
“If you think of a normal person being affected by COVID, and then you add that component of disability on top of that, in some cases some don’t understand and some that do understand are fearful,” Taylor said.
Still, it’s heartwarming to see some clients eager to return to some form of normalcy at NW Works, Taylor added.
“They want to be back to meaningful work and they want to be back to being out of their confinement, if you will, and into a safe space where they know they’re going to be cared for,” she said.
Things may be looking up for the nonprofit.
Recently NW Works was able to work with the Lord Fairfax Health District to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at its offices on Shawnee Drive in Winchester for its staff and clients who want the shot.
And beginning March 15, clients who live at the Shenandoah Valley Community Residences Inc. will begin to participate in the Day Support Services program, which helps clients stay active through in-person activities.
The day program has been closed for in-person services the past year for safety reasons. Returning clients will not be required to be vaccinated, but they must wear a mask and frequently wash their hands as well as remain 6 feet apart.
NW Works staff have also still been able to provide support to individuals working in the community, for example through job coaching. Some clients have been able to work at Trex Company and also at the Kohl’s distribution center.
Although revenue for NW Works since the pandemic has gone down 26%, Taylor said that the nonprofit has received grants and a Paycheck Protection Program loan that helps with the financial losses. NW Works also recently received COVID support payments from the Department of Medicaid Assistance.
“We’re in a comfortable position right now going into this next fiscal year,” Taylor said.
NW Works is also getting creative with its fundraising efforts as well. Brady Smith, the organization’s director of strategic partnership, began a 115-mile hike by himself this week along the Appalachian Trail. He’s hiking to raise money for NW Works but also to shed light on the barriers people, especially those with disabilities, face on a daily basis.
“Everyone’s got a barrier,” he said, adding that his job is to support people with disabilities by providing them with the tools and resources they need to break down barriers.
Smith hopes to raise $10,000 for NW Works. As of Tuesday he had already raised $4,000. Smith also plans to donate his paid time off for the weeklong hike, he said.
The money raised through his hike will help provide transportation or personal protective equipment for clients. It will also go toward fully equipping staff with new curriculum materials while also ensuring their technology needs are up-to-date.
Essentially, it helps fill in small gaps that grants may not be able to address.
Overall, Brady hopes his long trek for NW Works at the very least starts a conversation about barriers and disability rights.
“If you have a heart for the disabled community there are ways that you can still serve, whether that’s giving time or giving money or just advocating in general, it’s there,” Smith said.
To donate to Smith’s fundraiser for NW Works, visit https://nwworks.networkforgood.com/events/26348-hiking-to-overcome-obstacles
