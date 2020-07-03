WINCHESTER — As questions continue to grow about the economic outlook during the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Richmond branch of the Federal Reserve, gave his views on where things stand.
Speaking Tuesday from the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on a Zoom conference call hosted by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce, Barkin said he thinks there are four phases of the pandemic — shutdown, reopening, normalization and full recovery. We are now in the reopening phase, he said.
Following the “unprecedented” shutdown phase, Barkin said the national May unemployment rate of 13.3% was “higher than it’s ever been in almost anyone’s lifetime that you’ll talk to.” He said that in 1982 the rate was 10.8%, which was the previous high since the Great Depression.
On top of that, he said another 2% have left jobs and decided not to return or to take unemployment. Another 3% have reported they are employed but are not getting an income, which accounts for furloughs.
“The real unemployment numbers are in the high teens,” said Barkin, who oversees the Fifth District of the Federal Reserve that includes Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, the Carolinas and Washington, D.C. “If you look at the initial unemployment claims data, it’s come down from its peak but it’s still double what it was in any point in our history. I think you have to say unemployment is high and the recovery of unemployment is low.”
He noted that job loss disproportionately falls on “people of color.”
“When you shut the country’s economy down, guess what," he said. "It’s ugly.”
Now that lockdowns are being lifted and localities reopening, Barkin said he thinks there will be a more positive trajectory going forward.
Although economic indicators like consumer sentiment, credit and debit card spending, retail sales, consumer spending, manufacturing, business investment, residential sales and auto sales are starting to tick up, the overall economy is still down 8 to 10% from the peak, he said.
He did note that he thought May showed a “really good recovery.” But he pointed to the fact that people still aren’t spending money like they were before the pandemic.
Barkin said personal income was up 11% in April and another 4% to 5% in May and savings rates were at 33% and 23% for April and May, respectively.
“This is complicated. We’ve put a lot of money in people's pockets,” he said. “That money is going to be spent at some point.”
Barkin said there’s no real way of knowing when people will be comfortable spending money, but he said he expects there to be differences between white-collar and blue-collar workers as well as big cities and small towns.
With that, he noted that among workers with a college degree, the unemployment rate is 7%, with 63% of employed workers working from home. Among blue-collar workers, the unemployment rate is about 20%, with only 23% working from home.
Standing in the way of reaching the normalization phase, Barkin said, are two “massive uncertainties” — the course of the virus and if there will be extra stimulus money coming.
Without a vaccine or specific treatment options available for COVID-19, Barkin said there are plenty of reasons folks won’t spend money. He also said the Payroll Protection Program and early stimulus money “built a bridge,” but that “no one thought it would last this long” when the original stimulus efforts were passed.
“When you’ve got plenty of uncertainty — and I can’t imagine a world with much higher uncertainty than not knowing the health side and not knowing the fiscal side — then that’s going to have implications for business investment and consumer spending,” he said.
He added he thinks the job market will be “unsettled for awhile,” as it will take time for industries like cruise lines, air travel, concerts, movie production, nursing homes, international trade and oil and gas to get back their feet.
That’s in addition to the main job loss hits felt by “lower-end” jobs. Barkin also said workforce participation by women with children and those 55 years old and older have taken a hit, which can likely be attributed to child care and health care worries.
“To get to the other side, I think we’ve got to be thinking about longer term changes here,” he said. “I think that starts with workplace health protection protocols. If we all knew we could go to work or to shop to be safe, that would be great.”
Additionally, Barkin said some workers may have to decide if they want to change careers as the workforce shifts. To do that, he said resources should be made more readily available.
He also pointed to a new Federal Reserve program — the Main Street Lending Program — which is a five-year loan that offers deferment of the first two years of principal and is heavily back-ended on repayment.
Barkin said the current pandemic is “by far the sharpest drop” in the economy. But he said when you take current recovery data, “we’re now kind of caught back up” to other recession curves.
Barkin said it’s tough to be sure where things stand because things are different across the board.
“The range of outcomes,” he said, “is still incredibly wide.”
