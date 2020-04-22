WINCHESTER — Creativity, financial resources and maintaining a sense of positivity in the midst of COVID-19 were just a few topics business owners were given advice on Tuesday during a digital conference call with the director of the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center.
Christine Kriz, the SBDC director, presented local business owners with tips and advice before taking questions via Zoom.
“Many times we get paralyzed within the problem,” Kriz said. “We just need to take a deep breath and sit down and think, OK, how else or what’s a different way I can offer or provide service for a product?”
Kriz suggested business owners start with making a list of their assets, things such as: your brand, your mailing list, your social media following, your inventory, your knowledge, your customers’ loyalty, your vendor relationships, your reserve funds, your credit worthiness and credit facility, your bank relationship, your team’s strengths and capabilities, and your contractor’s strengths and capabilities.
That, she said, should lead to deciding what your business’s strengths are and how to capitalize on them on a normal basis as well as in the midst of a pandemic.
Next, Kriz offered advice on taking care of financials.
“Take a look at what’s the best-case scenario and what’s the worst-case scenario,” she said. “You can’t always control the outcome, but you can prepare yourself. Before you take on these loans or grants, you make sure you understand if I or my business can take on these loan payments if it’s the worst-case scenario.”
That includes identifying ways to cut back, planning for every outcome, reviewing debt, finding new sources of revenue, managing cash flow, and evaluation loan and grant decisions carefully.
Managing those lists, Kriz said, will allow a business to focus on how to be effective with its services during this time.
With that, Kriz offered advice specifically on how to stay positive and engage customers and clientele during stay-at-home orders.
Communication is key, Kriz said. She advised businesses to stop doing “normal sales social media posts” and emails. She said that customers were “craving connection,” so utilizing videos and using applications such as Zoom could be helpful.
She added that positivity should be among top priorities, and businesses should focus on how to help others, including customers, essential personnel and other small businesses. Along those same lines, she said offering services where you can teach others how to do something — like Zoom zumba classes or virtual cooking classes, for example — as well as making it a priority to offer online or curbside services.
“People want connection, they want you to be personable, they want to feel apart of something together,” she said. “They want togetherness.”
Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Vice Chairman Jeff Browne asked how counties and localities could better get involved and help both businesses and residents.
Browne noted that discussions had been about programs to assist those in need, such as providing vouchers.
Kriz said EDAs she’s talked to have been working on recovery plans, but she’s unsure of the overall progress that’s been made. She did, however, say she felt versatility would be key.
“I think that it’s going to be tough. Even when we open back up, businesses are still going to have to think creatively. Some of us are going to go out and flood, but there’s going to be a majority of folks that are still scared,” she said. “I think even after we open, that recovery is going to have to be spread out to get people to get back out into the businesses.”
Positivity, creativity, communication and togetherness will go along way, Kriz said.
“It’s going to be new and different. We’re not going to be able to operate the way we did before,” she said. “We’re not going to just be able to open the doors and go back to normal.”
Kriz said the SBDC will offer webinars daily at 1 p.m. April 27-30 expanding on tips and advice for businesses. Registration can be found at http:lfsbdc.org/coronavirus.
