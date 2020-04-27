WINCHESTER — Local resident Julie Teets and her family used a favorite recipe to make more than 1,300 cinnamon rolls for a fundraiser to benefit The Kids Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, which has been struggling financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located at 2400 Roosevelt Blvd. in Winchester, the nonprofit group provides after-school and summer programs for elementary, middle and high school students. About 75% of the 125 youngsters who utilize the program each month live at or below the poverty level.
On March 13, The Kids Club NSV temporarily closed to comply with social distancing guidelines. As a result, the organization has lost about $20,000 a month in grant money, along with the monthly attendance fee of $25 per child, yet it still must pay for utilities, insurances and rent, according Heather Forman, the group’s executive director.
Teets, who is a real estate agent, has been making a bread recipe handed down from her great-grandmother since she was 8 years old. About a decade ago, she decided to use the recipe to make cinnamon rolls. Her children encouraged her to start a business, but she said she didn’t want to because she likes her profession and she considers baking a stress reliever.
“I think if I did it on a daily basis I would hate it,” Teets said about baking. “So I said, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s try a fundraiser.’”
Her mother, Jeanne Ratham, who volunteers for The Kids Club, thought the group would be a good beneficiary.
Initially, Teets planned to make 600 to 700 cinnamon rolls that people would pre-order at $5 per roll. But the online response to the fundraiser was so strong that more than 1,300 cinnamon rolls were made over the course of four days.
Teets had help in the kitchen for the endeavor. Her 26-year-old daughter Katie, 22-year old son Brandon, 19-year-old son Michael and Brandon’s 21-year-old girlfriend Tayla Mullins helped make the cinnamon rolls. They started baking Wednesday and finished Saturday.
“I think we’ve gone through 175 pounds of flour,” Teets said. “We’ve cranked them out. We’ve done well. And the feedback has been great. We’ve had people ask us to open up a business but that’s not happening.”
On Saturday and Sunday, the Teets family distributed the cinnamon rolls to purchasers in the parking lot of Anthony’s Pizza on Valley Avenue. They also collected nonperishable food items and supplies to benefit Kids Club families.
The cinnamon roll fundraiser netted about $7,300, with all proceeds benefiting Kids Club, Teets said.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these four kids,” Teets said. “We worked like clockwork in the kitchen over the last [four] days. Truly amazing. They were awesome. They were fantastic. There was a lot of bread.”
Forman said The Kids Club intends to reopen June 10 — when Virginia’s state-at-home order is slated to end — for an eight-week summer camp. Forman said the cost to participate in the summer program from 7:45 a.m.- 6 p.m. weekdays for eight weeks is $450.
“We cannot thank the Teets family enough for their incredible kindness and passion for helping the kids,” Forman said. “I’m very grateful.”
People can donate to The Kids Club at https://bit.ly/2MiO3BO
