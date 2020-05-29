BERRYVILLE — It’s not a traditional graduation ceremony, but the approximately 170 members of Clarke County High School’s Class of 2020 are still grateful to have a little bit of pomp and circumstance to acknowledge their accomplishments amid the coronavirus pandemic
Their individual presentation of diplomas began Thursday and will continue today in the school’s Wilbur Feltner Stadium. Because of the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines that are recommended to prevent its spread, the class is not graduating together. Instead, graduates are allotted about five minutes at an appointed time to hear their name read aloud over the stadium’s speakers, pose for pictures in their cap and gown, receive their diploma, and ring a bell, which is a graduation tradition at the school.
The bell was sprayed with disinfectant after each graduate rang it on Thursday — a fitting image of how the pandemic has impacted everyday life.
Although the individual ceremonies feature no speeches or parades, the graduates still have their own moment to shine.
On Thursday, graduates rolled through the stadium in cars and trucks with their families. One family was piled into the back of a truck blowing horns, shaking cowbells and cheering for their graduate. Only two people were allowed to leave the car with the graduate, while everyone else watched from a distance, many taking photos or recording the brief ceremony.
Valedictorian Mark Viti, 18, said while it’s disappointing he and his classmates won’t get to experience a traditional graduation ceremony, he thinks the individual ceremonies are better than an online graduation, which some schools are holding.
For Viti and his classmates, having their senior year cut short by the pandemic created a lot of emotions that changed day by day, he said. Students across the state stopped attending classes in person in mid-March.
“I think we’re excited to graduate, it’s a big time for all of us. But there’s some regret and remorse, whatever you want to call it, that’s it not happening the way we imagined it to be,” Viti said.
But he believes the CCHS Class of 2020 has made the best of the situation.
Viti, who plans to attend Yale University in the fall, said graduating during a pandemic stirs many emotions. There’s the unknown, which can be scary, but there’s also an opportunity to embrace change.
He also recognized that some of his classmates will be entering the workforce at a time when there are not many jobs available, which he knows will be tough.
“It’s definitely very unsettling,” Viti said. “But it’s also very exciting, because we know coming out of this there’s going to be a lot of room for change to happen both in terms of politics and policy, but also like social norms and social habits.”
Following her graduation from Clarke County High School on Thursday, 18-year-old Taryn Booth said she plans to earn a business certificate from Lord Fairfax Community College and take some cosmetology courses.
When she thinks about graduating during a pandemic, she said, “It’s pretty crazy.”
She felt happy that she finally completed high school, but she also felt a little sad that she couldn’t celebrate with her class as a whole.
Newly minted CCHS graduate Autumn Stevenson, 17, plans to go to the University of Maine at Machias to study marine biology.
“It’s weird,” Autumn said about graduating in a pandemic. “It’s definitely a lot different than I thought it was going to be, but I’m still glad I got a ceremony.”
Overall, she thinks the school did a good job holding a modified graduation ceremony.
Jarrett Wiley, 17, who received his diploma on Thursday, didn’t seem phased by the pandemic. He plans to attend Universal Technical Institute to become a diesel mechanic.
His biggest takeaway from the pandemic?
“Keep moving on,” he said.
