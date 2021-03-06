WINCHESTER — The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one shot, made its debut Friday at the vaccine clinic at Shenandoah University's James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
About 1,500 Johnson & Johnson shots were administered Friday at the clinic, which is partnering with the Lord Fairfax Health District and Valley Health. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration one week ago.
There are now three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States to limited groups of the public. Vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson are all approved by the FDA for emergency use.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, given weeks apart. Moderna and Pfizer also require special deep freezers for storage. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored in a typical refrigeration system.
Each vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine contains five doses. Once the vial is punctured for the first injection, it has an active life of two hours at room temperature.
Eligibility for the vaccine in Virginia also recently expanded to include such essential workers as grocery store employees, government employees, manufacturing workers, mail carriers, faith leaders and public transit workers.
Grocery story employee Roger Kenney, 23, of Woodstock was one of the newly eligible workers to get the vaccine. Kenny has been working at the grocery store throughout the pandemic and said several of his coworkers became sick when COVID-19 first hit the area.
"It'll be nice to finally be vaccinated, not having to worry about getting anyone else sick," Kenney said on Friday.
He's glad he got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it's more convenient to get one shot instead of two.
Studies have found that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have about 93% efficacy while Johnson & Johnson is 72% effective in the U.S.
Although the effectiveness rates of preventing COVID-19 vary by vaccine, it's important to note that all three shots are 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths according to vaccine studies, said Valley Health's Vice President for Population Health Dr. Jeffrey Feit.
"The amazing statistic right now is if you were in any of the three studies — Moderna, Pfizer or J&J — and you got the vaccine in the study, you haven't died of COVID," Feit said. "If you have a chance to get the J&J vaccine, it dramatically reduces your chance of dying from COVID and you should get it."
The Lord Fairfax Health District received 9,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine and began administering them on Friday at four community health clinics. The local health district includes Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren. The other three clinics were held in Luray, Front Royal and Woodstock.
Although health experts suggest people get any COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible, some people who were vaccinated on Friday at SU admitted they wanted to wait for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only required one dose.
Sterling resident Bill Swift, 69, has been eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine for a while, but he's been waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because he's terrified of needles.
"I'm going to be on the floor in 10 minutes," he said joking about his nerves as he waited to get his shot.
Daniel Morgan Middle School Principal Jennifer Buckley also got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday at SU, as well, noting she wanted to wait for it because it's more convenient to get one shot instead of two.
"We just want to make sure we're protected," Buckley said on getting vaccinated. "We're doing our part to keep [staff and students] safe as well."
As of Friday, 40,259 people or about 16.8% of the Lord Fairfax Health District population had been vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. More than 28,790 people in the district are fully vaccinated.
To register for a vaccine or learn more about eligibility for a COVID-19 shot, visit https://www.valleyhealthlink.com/patients-visitors/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/covid-19-vaccinations/
