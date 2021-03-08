WINCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago, Mark and Dani Canoles decided they weren’t going to let it shut down their Back to the Media shop on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Located at 141 S. Loudoun St., the store sells vinyl records, video games, DVDs and more. The business stayed open during shutdowns, but not through traditional means.
The couple moved their business to Facebook, streaming virtual auctions at 7 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We didn’t know if it would take off. We had people, even before we started doing this, that would ask us if we would ship our records. At the time, with being in the store, it was kind of something that we didn’t look at,” Dani Canoles said. “Once the pandemic started, we wanted to find a way to keep getting records into the hands of people if they’re not physically able to come in our store and shop.”
The test run was successful. So successful that they’ve continued it nearly every Saturday night since, minus a few here and there.
As a result, they’ve sent records to all 50 states, with the auctions garnering more than 200 viewers each show.
The Canoleses do the show from their shop, setting up records on small easels in front of a camera while they interact with viewers and auction records for about four hours.
On the wall behind them they have “buy now” records, where viewers can purchase records for a certain price.
They keep track of who is buying what record with notes during the show. From there, they’ve created a filing system for repeat buyers. Buyers pay through PayPal.
Some viewers just watch, some bid and some just log on to talk with other viewers
“It’s like a family,” Dani Canoles said.
Some viewers have even sent dinner to the shop during the auctions. Others have gone the extra mile — quite literally — and have traveled from other states to meet them and shop in the store.
“We’ve had some viewers watch us every almost Saturday night. We even have one guy who has only missed two shows,” Mark said. “So, he’s been with us for four hours every Saturday night but two in the past year.”
The couple said that viewers have expressed interest in having the auctions continue.
“We’ll sell more records in one night on Facebook than we will in the store in two weeks,” Mark Canoles said.
They get new records from a supplier. For the older records, Mark Canoles goes on “treasure hunts” to find records throughout the area. Sometimes he films his journey, which has included going through old tractor-trailers that had about 20,000 records in them. That video had over 60,000 views on the shop’s YouTube page.
The shop has stuck with record auctions over other items in the store because they have more mass appeal, Mark Canoles said.
The virtual auctions have been so successful that Mark Canoles said he has scaled back his other previous full-time job to focus on the shop full time.
The couple started their store about seven years ago in Williamsport, Maryland, before moving to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. They finally moved their store to the Loudoun Street Mall two years ago.
The global pandemic could have easily put them out of business. But they decided not to let that happen. And the couple said they’re glad they chose that route.
“I feel like you almost find yourself during a time of desperation,” Mark Canoles said.
His wife agreed.
“You have to pull from a space deep down inside you and say you’re not going to let something like this impact you,” she said.
For more information about Back to the Media, find the shop on Facebook at Back to the Media — Video Games Music & Movies at facebook.com/backtothemedia and Back to the Media on YouTube.
