Nibblins, 27 North Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for 10 or less customers at a time. We will also take phone or email orders for curbside pickup or delivery within 15 miles of the store. You can call the store at 540-535-0787 or email sdolinar@nibblins.com.
Benny's Meletos, 9 E Boscawen St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for takeout and delivery through UberEats & DoorDash. 540-323-7036
Thinker Toys, 106 S Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Contact with questions or purchases thru: Email (Aaron@ThinkerToysVA.com), Phone (540-450-8780), or Facebook. We are offering pickup at our front door, or free local delivery!
Tin Top Art & Handmade, 130 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open by appointment only and taking online orders either through our instagram or our new website: https://tintopart.square.site
The Quirky Closet, 15 E Boscawen St. (Back Red Door) Winchester, VA 22601
Winchester's first plus size fashion boutique focusing primarily on sizes 14 - 30. We are offering Live sales on our facebook page Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. We offer free local pick up, and shipping for a small fee. The store will be open for appointments and for pickups/try ons Fridays from 12-5 p.m.
L'Auberge Provençale, 13630 Lord Fairfax Hwy, Boyce, VA 22620
Offering delivery to Winchester, Stephens City, Middletown, Clarke County, and Front Royal. Curbside pick up available. We offer both Wednesday thru Sunday. We also offer wine and beer to go and we will deliver. Menu can be viewed in the in Tock or on our website www.laubergeprovencale.com Order online at www.exploretock.com/laubergeprovencale Phone: 540-837-1375
Presto Dinners, 23 Crow St, Berryville, VA 22611
We offer "no contact" curbside pick up and delivery to Clarke County and the following zip codes: 22611, 22646, 22620, 20130, 20135, 22663, 22630. At checkout, select "Ship to my Address". We will call to schedule delivery date and time. Online:www.prestodinners.com Email: jonathan@prestodinners.com
Ledo Pizza, 419 Gateway Dr, Winchester, VA
Currently, we are offering carry-out & curbside pickup. Customers can pay over the phone or order online, to minimize person to person contact. 540-662-9499 Online Ordering: https://ledopizza.com/
Murphy Beverage Co, 167 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for walk ins and delivery. Mon-Thur 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Fri & Sat 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sundays (for now) Noon-5 p.m. Call for delivery 540-723-9719
Corrigan Rug Cleaners, 750 Baker Ln, Winchester, VA 22603
Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Offering Curbside Drop-offs and Pick-ups. Offering Pick-up and Deliveries of area rugs and upholstery. Offering In-home or In-business wall-to-wall carpet cleaning. Contact Us: 540-662-9081 or email corriganrugcleaners@comcast.net Message us on Facebook or Instagram or through our website www.corriganrugcleaners.com
West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Rd, Winchester, VA 22602
Take out lunches 7 days a week. Take out breakfast Thursday-Saturday. We also carry milk, eggs, frozen meats, produce, beer, wine, hard ciders, deli meats and cheeses, packaged goods, honey, baked goods and much more! Website: www.westoaksfarm-market.com Phone: 540-539-8175 Email: wofmarket@gmail.com
Taste of India Winchester, 1060 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22602
Open 2-8 p.m. for take out, curbside pick up and delivery through doordash.com or Uber eats. 540-686-7644
Firenza Pizza, 2090 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601
We are offering carry-out, delivery, and curbside pickup. Customers can give us a call or come into the store to place an order. 540-686-7742
Harvest Moon Healthy Living, 2021 S. Loudoun St., Winchester VA 22601. Open regular Business Hours. Phone orders, Curbside pickup, Delivery local Winchester Area. 540-678-887 Find us on Facebook and Instagram. shophealthy@harvestmoonva.com
Granny’s Pancake Cottage, 5460 Main St, Stephens City, VA 22655. Open everyday at 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. for take out. Call 540-508-2434 to place your order
Nathan's Famous, Inside the Walmart; 2350 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA. Open for takeout and delivery only Phone: 609-334-3559; 540-667-9111
Crash-Test Yummies, 500 W. Jubal Early Dr. #130, Winchester, VA 22601
Providing meals via curbside pickup (540)773-4218 Check Facebook for our updates. Info@crashtestyummies.com
Dice Mayhem's Trucking, We are still open serving customers during this time, we have precautions in place to protect ourselves and our customers. 540-212-4066 Dicemayhemtrucking@gmail.com https://m.facebook.com/dicemayhemstrucking/
Ali Marangoni: Bullseye Retirement Solutions, LLC
Continuing to serve the community through email, phone or video chat. 540-550-0052 | bullseyers@yahoo.com | f: 855-559-8840 www.bullseyeretirementsolutions.com
Strites Doughnuts Front Royal, 50 Water St, Front Royal, VA (Southern States parking lot)
Facebook: Strites Doughnuts Front Royal We feature handmade custom doughnuts. Open on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to sold out or 12 Noon. Please check our Facebook page for more details. Please message us through our Facebook page Call 540-660-2699
Cafe Del Sol, 50 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601
Full Menu available for Delivery and Drive Thru Takeout delsolcafes.com 540-535-2275
The Miller House, 5960 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655
Open by appointment. For your Spring decorating needs, flavorable dips, wonderful soaps, Spring wreaths & Florals and more. Please visit our Facebook page for product updates or Call 540-975-1230
0-60 Energy Café, 2430 Valley Ave, Winchester, VA 22601
Pickup: 540-313-4137 or Cloosiv App Delivery available through all of the major delivery services.
Posh Pets Boutique, 156 N. Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Selling pet foods, treats and health supplements. Offering back door pick on phone orders. Walk-ins up to 6 customers in the shop during our business hours. Business hours are Monday - Saturday 10 a.m - 5 p.m. Gift certificates are also available. Will ship on non food orders. We do not shop food. 540-722-7213
Tiny Toes Dance, We have moved all our lessons online and discounted tuition drastically. Students can register online here: https://www.tinytoesdanceva.com/virtual-classes.html 703-989-3864 ashley@tinytoesdanceva.com tinytoesdanceva@gmail.com
Jane’s Lunch, 3 E Main St, Berryville, VA 22611
Open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. Featuring $5 take out menu Call 540-955-3480 for curbside take out.
J & W Farm, LLC, 140 Myers Ln, Winchester, VA 22603
Please check out our website jandwfarm.com to see our products. Place your order by email at contact@jandwfarm.com. We will accept cash payments at this time.
Wilkin’s Shoe Center, 7 S Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open regular business hours. We are also offering free delivery in Winchester/Frederick County, curbside pickup and reduced mailing fees 540-667-5600
The Berryville Grille, 9 E Main St, Berryville , VA 22611
540-955-4317 | http://theberryvillegrille.eatontheweb.com Facebook: The Berryville Grille
Eastern Chinese Restaurant, 2160 S Pleasant Valley Rd,Winchester, VA
Phone: (540) 535-7397 Open for Carryout and Delivery
Bell’s Fine Clothing, 122 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Bells is open and assisting clients in our store by appointment Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 540-667-1430 from 10 a.m - 2 p.m. or email Stephen@bellsfineclothing.com
Pine Grove Restaurant, 574 Pine Grove Rd, Bluemont, VA 20135
Open for curb side pick up. Offering our fresh homemade food togo. We are located only 2 minutes off Route 7 with a parking lot large enough to accommodate truckers! Call 540-554-8126 and we will have it ready for you!
Scarpa Alta, 28 W Piccadilly St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. We are offering free local delivery, curbside pickup and free shipping on orders over $35. New website myscarpaalta.com Email scarpaalta@gmail.com. 540-665-2828
Eagan & Company
The Barber Shop is offering house calls. Contact via Facebook, Instagram and phone 540-686-7946 to schedule an appointment.
Jordan Springs Market, 741 Jordan Springs Rd, Stephenson, VA 22656
Open and offering BBQ Family Packs and by the lb. for pick up. We also have bread, milk, eggs, beer, wine and more. www.jordanspringsmarket.com. 540-662-0601
Nu look Cleaners, 205 Weems Ln, Winchester, VA | 540-662-5024 email: catlettbd@gmail.com, 740 Berryville Ave, Winchester, VA | 540-662-1066 email: catlettbd@gmail.com
Tri-State Nissan, 1230 Millwood Pike, Winchester VA
540-667-6800 contact.us@tristatenissan.com
Sales Open Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Home Deliveries & Test Drives available. Online shopping tools - You can purchase the vehicle form your home. Virtual Appointments - You can work out the deal via a video call.
Service Open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Senior Hours Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (All vehicles will be disinfected before and after each service, All vehicles for seniors will receive a complimentary BG Frigi-Fresh Service; Curbside pickup will be available & Pick-Up And Delivery of their vehicle is also available at no additional charge) 20% Off Parts & Labor for Health Care Workers, Teachers & 1st Responders Free Pick Up & Delivery of your vehicle for service at no charge
Italian Delight, 640 Warrior Dr, Stephens City, VA 22655
We are open for pick-up, Togo and delivery. Also 25% off for medical personnel. 540-869-1600
TGI Fridays, 111 East Tevis St, Winchester, VA 22601
Take out & Car Side. Order Online: www.tgifridays.com/menu/528-winchester. Delivery: Doordash and Uber Eats 540-722-3059
Cordial Coffee Co., 8 S Church St, Berryville, VA 22611
Open for curbside pickup and delivery! We offer whole bean delivery as well. 540-277-2156
Paladin Bar & Grill, 181-A Warrior Drive, Stephens City VA 22655
Call orders to 540-868-8327 Wednesday - Sunday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. See Facebook page for daily specials.
Via Satellite Inc, 1515 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630
Open for business. We are providing Internet and/or TV services to the area. We do installs 7 days a week. Come by our office or call us at (540)636-3765. s.snapp@viasatinc.com
The Polka Dot Pot, 157 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
The Polka Dot Pot is offering Pottery To Go kits, order online or stop by the shop to design your own kit. We also offer curbside pickup and limited delivery to Clarke Co.. Please refer to https://polkadotpot.com/art-to-go/ for details. 540-722-4422
Shaffer’s BBQ & Market, 8140 Valley Pike, Middletown, VA 22645
Open and serving customers with carry out and a drive thru! Contact us: 540-508-4274 or online at shaffersbbq.com.
Right at Home, Winchester, VA
Right at Home is open and still safely serving seniors. We have had to modify our safety measures to include temperature taking and frequent educational updates; but are open and available to help seniors, disabled veterans, and disabled adults during this weird and unprecedented time! Contact us: 540-686-7882 and info@rahcountryside.com
OakCrest Builders, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. We are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. builders@oakcrestco.com 540-450-1234
OakCrest Properties, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. We are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. properties@oakcrestco.com 540-504-0706
ERA OakCrest Realty, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. Our agents are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. info@oakcrestrealty.com 540-665-0360
ERA OakCrest Realty Property Management, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. We are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. misty.miller@oakcrestrealty.com 540-450-1210
OakCrest Commercial, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. Our agents are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. info@oakcrestcommercialrealestate.com 540.504.0787
Habitat for Humanity ReStore, The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is open virtually! The Winchester ReStore is offering items in two online venues: Facebook Shop and eBay! Simply visit facebook.com/WinchesterReStore/shop or WinchesterReStoreEbay.com. By making a purchase, you help your Winchester ReStore do more to support building projects that benefit families in your community and build decent and affordable places to call home. Your purchase is needed more than ever as families across the Valley face unprecedented times.
Twice is Nice Consignment
Twice is Nice is holding live sales on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/twiceisniceconsignmentboutique/
Jimmy John's, 2033 S Pleasant Valley, Winchester
540-722-4091 Open for curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery
240 Rivendell Ct Ste 3, Winchester
540-722-3625 Open for takeout, delivery, and drive thru. We are donating our day old bread to anyone in need. Simply need to come in and request it. Please limit it to 1-2 loaves per visit so that we can help as many people as possible.
Escutcheon Brewing, 142 W Commercial St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open limited hours (posted on social media) and are offering growlers, crowlers, kegs and canned beers for take out only. Call ahead, pay by phone, pay in the taproom or shop online. www.escutcheonbrewing.com 540-773-3042
NIKs Broiler Room Berryville, 15 Crow Street, Berryville, VA 22611
Carry-out and Curbside Service from 4 -8 p.m. facebook.com/NIKsBroilerRoomBerryville 540-277-2974
Winchester Aquarium and Pet Center, 190 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22601
540-667-8198. Message us on Facebook or check our Facebook page for updates.
Glory Days Grill, 130 Featherbed Ln. Winchester, VA 22601
Open for carry out. Many of our favorite menu items are available. Order online: glorydaysgrill.com. 540-662-9922
Piccadilly Grill, 46 E Piccadilly St, Winchester, VA
Open for takeout and delivery. Monday - Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 540-398-6051
The Floor Shop, 173 N. Loudoun St, Winchester, VA
Open Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments available for Saturday. Call before 4 p.m. on Friday to schedule. 540-662-0752
SOS Repair, 620 N Cameron St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for business, regular hours. We are also offering pick up/drop off of customer vehicles and sanitization upon return. 540-535-7221
Gasoline Alley Auto Sales, 661 N Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Open by appointment only at this time. To schedule an appointment, call us at 540-662-0000. You may also shop our website, gasolinealleycars.com.
James Charles Winery, 4063 Middle Rd, Winchester, VA 22602
Open daily. Noon-5 p.m. For curbside/wine pick-up service, give us a call at 540-931-4386 or place your order online: jamescharleswine.com. For delivery service, give us a call at 540-431-1544. Now offering oven-ready, gourmet pizza to go with your curbside wine order.
Veramar Winery, 905 Quarry Rd., Berryville, Va 22611
For curbside/wine pick-up service, give us a call at 540-313-5700 or place your order online: veramar.com.
The Fox and Pheasant, 114 East Main St, Boyce, Virginia 22620
We are open for appointments seven days a week between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1-804-205-4605 Email: foxandpheasant114@gmail.com
Blue Plate Books, 2257 Valley Ave., Winchester, VA 22601
Open 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Seven days/week. In-store shopping limited to 10 people. Book buying suspended until April 25. Curbside available: call us to place your order. 540-662-6657 www.blueplatebooks.com
Cedar Meadows by Dan Ryan Builders, 101 Poppy Dr, White Post, VA 22663
Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. We have multiple sanitizing stations and are limiting the amount of people in the model home at one time, we are also opening and closing all doors for our customers. 540-431-2856
The Uniform Store, 10 Weems Lane, Winchester, VA 22601
The Uniform Store is open for business with abbreviated hours: Mon, Wed, Fri - 11:00 - 4:00, Tues & Thur 1:00 - 6:00, Sat 11:00 - 3:00. We are offering ordering over the phone with later pick up or delivery to your car. With continued health and hygiene precautions, we are limiting store capacity to 10 patrons at a time. Please give us a call if you have a special request or need. 540-678-8711
Unique Creations Studio, 12557 Lord Fairfax Hwy., Boyce VA
Featuring over 40 local artists and crafters from around the Shenandoah Valley. Currently fulfilling online orders. Check out items for sale on Facebook (search Unique Creations Studio) and Instagram (@Uniquecreatiosstudiollc). Message us online for item availablity. Schedule a curbside pickup where we minimize interaction and practice social distancing. Our pickup days are Thursday and Saturday. Pickups must be made by appointment for the safety and convenience of our customers and our community.
The Butcher Station, 3107 Valley Ave Suite 106, Winchester
Open Tuesday-Saturday 12 p.m.- 7 p.m. Offering take out and curbside pick up for daily menu items as well as grocery items. The daily availability can be found on our website: www.thebutcherstation.com 540-662-2433
Invisible Fence of Apple Country, 208 Weems Lane, Winchester, Va 22601
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. We are open and doing service and new Invisible Fence Brand installations. Safety measures are in place to protect our customers and staff. Call 540-678-0400, or email invfence@gmail.com
Hayfield Family Restaurant, Rt 50 West about 5 miles. 540-877-1004 Carryout
Clear Choice Printing, Inc., 740 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-8900 FAX: (540) 662-8901 OPEN for Copies, Faxes, Orders & Pick-ups. Orders can be placed on phone, e-mail or in person. Surfaces disinfected after each customer.
Wild Birds Unlimited At Creekside Station 3103 Valley Ave., Winchester
Open Monday - Saturday, 12 - 5 p.m. Go online for Curbside Pickup or Delivery at www.wbu.com/winchester Or Call 540-722-9407 for Curbside Pickup
Hideaway Cafe, 141 S. Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for call-ahead, curbside service 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday. Also offering curbside beer, wine, coffee, tea, baked goods, sandwiches, etc. www.HideawayCafeVA.com 540-450-0799
Dermatology Associates LLC, 1514 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601, 650 Cedar Creek Grade, Suite 213 Winchester VA 22601
We are open and adapting to continue to support patients! We are using telemedicine to support as many patients as possible at this time. For essential, urgent, or significant cases, for evaluation, call our office to arrange an in-person visit as needed. 540-667-4499
Wayside Inn, 7783 Main St., Middletown, VA
Open for pickup orders: Curbside Pickup Monday - Friday 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Call 540-327-0754
My Buddy's Nuts/The Chef's Wife
Offering Catering to Go- packaged meals at the Freight Station Famers Market on Tuesday's from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Menu changes weekly. Also offering a FREE Friday delivery for pre-orders, must be ordered by Thursday 12:00 p.m.. More info email info@mybuddysnuts.com or 704-408-3385.
Winchester Electric Service, Inc., 120 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA
Open to help you with your electric motor needs, as well as, sell and service Generac home standby generators for industry, farm and home. Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30-4:30 Website: winchestergenerators.com 540-667-2040
G&M Music, Inc.m 2640 Valley Ave., Winchester, VA Inside Blue and Gray Mall Building
We are following strict sanitation guidelines as well as social distancing. Curbside Service available upon request. Call, email or message us on Facebook with any requests or questions. Open: 12 p.m. (Noon) -5:30pm. Appointment available upon request! 540-662-3836 / gmmusic.inc@gmail.com
Clean Water Pools and Spas LLC, 1129 Berryville Ave, Winchester, VA 22601
Open and operating on winter hours Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. ; Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. We are offering curbside pickup and limited home delivery. You can place your order on line at our website www.cwpoolsandspas.com or by phone 540-667-1650. We are abiding by the recommended guidelines. No more than 10 clients in the store at a time and social distancing. We are offering appointments for hot tub or swimming pool sales.
Battery Mart , 1981 S. Loudoun St.,Winchester, VA. 540-665-0065 | 2159 Winchester Ave, Martinsburg, WV. 304-267-7033 Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.- 6p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Offering Curbside pickup
Buettner Tire, 1908 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601
Open Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m . - 5:00 p.m. & Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free pick up and delivery of your car. Full service tire and automotive facility
540-668-3211
The Wine Mill, 135 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601
Open: Monday 12-5 p.m, Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m. Offering delivery, and curb side pick up. Showroom open up to 4 customers at a time. We have safety measures in place to protect our customers and staff. 540-450-5881 Email: WineMillWinc@gmail.com Website: www.WineMillWinchester.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/WineMillWinchester/
RentalHouz LLC, 1154 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester, VA 22603
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday morning by appointment only. You may see our lawn and construction inventory online at rentalhouz@gmail.com. We honor social distancing and other safety measures to protect our customers. 540-773-3358
THAI LOTUS Restaurant, 3103 Vally Ave. Suite# 106, Winchester VA 22601
Open for TAKE-OUT order daily TUESDAY to SATURDAY 11am.-8pm. Our dishes are fully cooked at high heat, prepared with safely, hygiene, and using fresh herbs and spices. Phone: 540-450-5968 Website: ThaiLotusWinchester.com
Century 21 Braddock Realty, 661 Millwood Ave, Ste. 101, Winchester, VA 22601
Walk-ins still welcome, or call to speak to an agent 7 days a week. Phone: 540-665-0700
Shenandoah Fine Chocolates, At Creekside Station, 3111 Valley Ave., Winchester.
Open Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Limit of 6 customers in the store. Curbside & local delivery for orders over $25. Call and we will shop for you! Easter Specials available. 540-535-0010.
Winchester Plumbing & Gas Services Inc.,830-3 N Kent St, Winchester, VA 22601
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are taking extra precaution to ensure we provide a safe work environment not only for our employees, but for you! We are offering 24/7 emergency service support! Please call us for more information, and we appreciate your patience. Stay safe and healthy. Licensed, Bonded and Insured Website www.winchesterplumbing.com Email winchesterplumbing@gmail.com 540-662-3020
Reading Landscapes,2371 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, Va 22603
Garden Center is currently open Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. We are an outside, open air retail space selling a large selection of plants, trees, mulch and other products to meet your landscaping needs. We are also currently scheduling appointments for landscaping and hardscaping. Since our business is located outside it is easy to maintain social distancing while shopping. 540-662-8054
Rainbow International Restoration,240-1 Airport Road, Winchester, VA 22602
Open 24 hrs for emergency services in water, fire, smoke and mold remediation. We are taking the necessary precautions to ensure a healthy and clean working environment. Our guys wear the necessary PPE masks and suits on the job to keep them and our customers safe. 703-724-4455
Winchester Ciderworks, 2504 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603
Open for carryout Wednesday-Sunday: 3-6 p.m. See our website for product selection. Place order online in advance to have order ready for pickup or stop by for take out. www.winchesterciderworks.com. 540-686-7632
Papermill Place, 2214 Papermill Rd, Winchester, VA 22601
Open 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily for Curbside Takeout. Our current menu is available at papermillrestaurant.com. Call us at (540) 667-1136 to place your order. Payment over the phone is available to make social distancing most convenient, but you can pay when you arrive if preferred. We'll meet you outside!
Woodbine Farm Market,5199 John Marshall Hwy. Strasburg, VA 22657
Open: Monday-Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Open for online, phone, and curbside orders. woodbinefarmmarket.com. woodbinemarket@gmail.com. 540-465-2729
Eugene B. Smith Gallery, Old Town Mall, 25 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday 12-5 p.m. Offering curbside pick-up in the Indian Alley parking lot, and FREE local deliveries. 540-667-6190
Shawnee Springs, 231 Cross Junction Rd., Cross Junction, VA 22625
1488 Senseny Rd, Winchester, VA 22602
We are open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily offering fresh produce, baked goods, craft beer, gourmet groceries, local meats and a full deli.
The Greene Turtle, 185 Kernstown Commons Blvd, Winchester, VA 22602
Open Thursday-Sunday 4 -8 p.m. for pick up and delivery. www.thegreeneturtle.com 540-508-4164
Violino Ristorante, 181 North Loudoun St, Winchester
Open Tuesday-Saturday 1-7 p.m. Offering carryout and curbside pickup for limited Menu and Weekly Family Meal Menu. Check out our website www.violinoristorante.com 540-667-8006
Valerie Hill Winery, 1687 Marlboro Rd, Stephens City, VA 22655
Open Wednesday-Saturday, 12noon - 5 p.m. For wine pick-up, and purchase. Walk-in pickup, or call ahead for curb-side pickup. 540-869-9567
ICON Screen Printing & Embroidery, 65 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for business, offering custom t-shirts, uniforms, monograms, promotional items, and more. Order placement via phone or e-mail only, curb-side pickup or direct shipment available. Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Reach us at 540-667-2351 or at www.iconbizpromo.com.
Old Town Silversmiths, 152 No. Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT will work with you! 540-665-0295
Runners’ Retreat, 135 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday: closed. Taking orders online or by phone for shipping, local delivery or curbside pick-up. We are also scheduling in-store fittings (private or not) as well as virtual fittings. We are adhering to the 10 customers or fewer policy and cleaning a lot.
Brian Omps Towing and Repair, LLC, 240 Tyson Drive, Winchester, VA 22603
Open for all towing and general automotive repairs. Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. 540-678-0063 Service@BrianOmpsTowing.com
Capitol Rehab of Winchester, 230 Costello Dr. Suite 1, Winchester, VA 22602; 151 Stony Pointe Way #120, Strasburg, VA 22656
In compliance with the guidelines for health and safety please go to our website at https://www.capitolrehabofwinchester.com/blog. Our offices are open for physical therapy & chiropractic care Monday-Friday and every other Saturday. Please call ahead to schedule 540-665-4444
Walking Mall Poet,Winchester, Virginia
Winchester's street poet is still able to take personalized requests for poetry. I am even helping raise money for families affected by COVID-19! Handcrafted poems can be requested and mailed to yourself or someone you can't visit during COVID-19. Website: https://www.walkingmallpoet.com/poetry-requests. Email: yourfriend@walkingmallpoet.com. Mail: PO Box 291, Winchester VA 22604
Crown Trophy Winchester, 661 Millwood Ave. Suite 208, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for business with reduced hours of M-F, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.,and the showroom is open by appointment only.
Belle Grove Museum Shop,
Physical location is closed but shop online at www.bellegrove.org/shop for books, puzzles, encouraging gifts, and Easter items. Free shipping! Call 540-869-2028 or email shop@bellegrove.org for assistance. Website: www.bellegrove.org/shop Phone: 540-869-2028 Email: shop@bellegrove.org
Piccadilly Printing, 1000 Valley Avenue, Suite 1, Winchester, Virginia 22601
Open with normal business hours: Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 .p.m, Contact us for all of your printing, signage, and office product needs. 540-662-3804 info@picprinting.com
Psychotherapy Associates of Winchester, LLC, 125 S. Cameron St, Winchester, VA 22601
Psychotherapy Associates of Winchester (PAW) is now offering Telehealth services to new and existing clients. This intervention will allow clients and therapists to connect for counseling sessions via video and/or audio calls, so they will not have to worry about leaving their own home or venturing in to a public setting for mental health services. With just a few clicks, you are able to connect with your therapist using your computer, tablet, or smartphone. For inquiries into creating a new or existing appointment via our Telehealth services, please contact the office at 540-722-0750 or email info@paw-va.net. Website: paw-va.net.
Greenway Engineering, 151 Windy Hill Lane, Winchester
Greenway is following strict sanitation guidelines and social distancing to maintain a safe workplace whether in-office, in the field, or remote. Our team continues to be hard at work to best serve the needs of our clients and partners in a manner that is safe for everyone. 540-662-4185 frontdesk@greenwayeng.com
PMSI, 238 Prosperity Dr. Winchester, VA 22602. 540-868-1111
Long & Foster/Webber & Associates,480 W. Jubal Early Drive, Suite 100, Winchester, VA
We are following strict guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. Our agents are available to meet your needs and have technology in place to show property through tours, etc. for everyone. 540-662-3484 info@webberrealty.com
Valley Car Wash,126 Cole Lane., Winchester, VA 22602.
Open for business 7 days a week from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m! Closed on inclement weather days. Safety measure are in place to protect our customers and staff. 888-293-4746 www.myvalleycarwash.com
