Nibblins, 27 North Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for 10 or less customers at a time. We will also take phone or email orders for curbside pickup or delivery within 15 miles of the store. You can call the store at 540-535-0787 or email sdolinar@nibblins.com.
Benny's Meletos, 9 E Boscawen St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for takeout and delivery through UberEats & DoorDash. 540-323-7036
Thinker Toys, 106 S Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Contact with questions or purchases thru: Email (Aaron@ThinkerToysVA.com), Phone (540-450-8780), or Facebook. We are offering pickup at our front door, or free local delivery!
Firefly Cafe, Creekside Station, 3035 Valley Ave. #101, Winchester, VA 22601
Firefly Cafe and Bakery is still open, doing orders by phone and online for pick up. (Delivery is online only.) fireflycafebakerytogo.com and 540-450-8544
Tin Top Art & Handmade, 130 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open by appointment only and taking online orders either through our instagram or our new website: https://tintopart.square.site
The Quirky Closet, 15 E Boscawen St. (Back Red Door) Winchester, VA 22601
Winchester's first plus size fashion boutique focusing primarily on sizes 14 - 30. We are offering Live sales on our facebook page Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. We offer free local pick up, and shipping for a small fee. The store will be open for appointments and for pickups/try ons Fridays from 12-5 p.m.
L'Auberge Provençale, 13630 Lord Fairfax Hwy, Boyce, VA 22620
Offering delivery to Winchester, Stephens City, Middletown, Clarke County, and Front Royal. Curbside pick up available. We offer both Wednesday thru Sunday. We also offer wine and beer to go and we will deliver. Menu can be viewed in the in Tock or on our website www.laubergeprovencale.com Order online at www.exploretock.com/laubergeprovencale Phone: 540-837-1375
Presto Dinners, 23 Crow St, Berryville, VA 22611
We offer "no contact" curbside pick up and delivery to Clarke County and the following zip codes: 22611, 22646, 22620, 20130, 20135, 22663, 22630. At checkout, select "Ship to my Address". We will call to schedule delivery date and time. Online:www.prestodinners.com Email: jonathan@prestodinners.com
Ledo Pizza, 419 Gateway Dr, Winchester, VA
Currently, we are offering carry-out & curbside pickup. Customers can pay over the phone or order online, to minimize person to person contact. 540-662-9499 Online Ordering: https://ledopizza.com/
Murphy Beverage Co, 167 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for walk ins and delivery. Mon-Thur 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Fri & Sat 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sundays (for now) Noon-5 p.m. Call for delivery 540-723-9719
Corrigan Rug Cleaners, 750 Baker Ln, Winchester, VA 22603
Open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Offering Curbside Drop-offs and Pick-ups. Offering Pick-up and Deliveries of area rugs and upholstery. Offering In-home or In-business wall-to-wall carpet cleaning. Contact Us: 540-662-9081 or email corriganrugcleaners@comcast.net Message us on Facebook or Instagram or through our website www.corriganrugcleaners.com
West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Rd, Winchester, VA 22602
Take out lunches 7 days a week. Take out breakfast Thursday-Saturday. We also carry milk, eggs, frozen meats, produce, beer, wine, hard ciders, deli meats and cheeses, packaged goods, honey, baked goods and much more! Website: www.westoaksfarm-market.com Phone: 540-539-8175 Email: wofmarket@gmail.com
Taste of India Winchester, 1060 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22602
Open 2-8 p.m. for take out, curbside pick up and delivery through doordash.com or Uber eats. 540-686-7644
Firenza Pizza, 2090 S Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601
We are offering carry-out, delivery, and curbside pickup. Customers can give us a call or come into the store to place an order. 540-686-7742
Harvest Moon Healthy Living, 2021 S. Loudoun St., Winchester VA 22601. Open regular Business Hours. Phone orders, Curbside pickup, Delivery local Winchester Area. 540-678-887 Find us on Facebook and Instagram. shophealthy@harvestmoonva.com
Granny’s Pancake Cottage, 5460 Main St, Stephens City, VA 22655. Open everyday at 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. for take out. Call 540-508-2434 to place your order
Nathan's Famous, Inside the Walmart; 2350 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA. Open for takeout and delivery only Phone: 609-334-3559; 540-667-9111
Crash-Test Yummies, 500 W. Jubal Early Dr. #130, Winchester, VA 22601
Providing meals via curbside pickup (540)773-4218 Check Facebook for our updates. Info@crashtestyummies.com
Dice Mayhem's Trucking, We are still open serving customers during this time, we have precautions in place to protect ourselves and our customers. 540-212-4066 Dicemayhemtrucking@gmail.com https://m.facebook.com/dicemayhemstrucking/
Ali Marangoni: Bullseye Retirement Solutions, LLC
Continuing to serve the community through email, phone or video chat. 540-550-0052 | bullseyers@yahoo.com | f: 855-559-8840 www.bullseyeretirementsolutions.com
Strites Doughnuts Front Royal, 50 Water St, Front Royal, VA (Southern States parking lot)
Facebook: Strites Doughnuts Front Royal We feature handmade custom doughnuts. Open on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to sold out or 12 Noon. Please check our Facebook page for more details. Please message us through our Facebook page Call 540-660-2699
Cafe Del Sol, 50 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601
Full Menu available for Delivery and Drive Thru Takeout delsolcafes.com 540-535-2275
The Miller House, 5960 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655
Open by appointment. For your Spring decorating needs, flavorable dips, wonderful soaps, Spring wreaths & Florals and more. Please visit our Facebook page for product updates or Call 540-975-1230
0-60 Energy Café, 2430 Valley Ave, Winchester, VA 22601
Pickup: 540-313-4137 or Cloosiv App Delivery available through all of the major delivery services.
Posh Pets Boutique, 156 N. Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Selling pet foods, treats and health supplements. Offering back door pick on phone orders. Walk-ins up to 6 customers in the shop during our business hours. Business hours are Monday - Saturday 10 a.m - 5 p.m. Gift certificates are also available. Will ship on non food orders. We do not shop food. 540-722-7213
Tiny Toes Dance, We have moved all our lessons online and discounted tuition drastically. Students can register online here: https://www.tinytoesdanceva.com/virtual-classes.html 703-989-3864 ashley@tinytoesdanceva.com tinytoesdanceva@gmail.com
Jane’s Lunch, 3 E Main St, Berryville, VA 22611
Open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. Featuring $5 take out menu Call 540-955-3480 for curbside take out.
J & W Farm, LLC, 140 Myers Ln, Winchester, VA 22603
Please check out our website jandwfarm.com to see our products. Place your order by email at contact@jandwfarm.com. We will accept cash payments at this time.
Wilkin’s Shoe Center, 7 S Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open regular business hours. We are also offering free delivery in Winchester/Frederick County, curbside pickup and reduced mailing fees 540-667-5600
The Berryville Grille, 9 E Main St, Berryville , VA 22611
540-955-4317 | http://theberryvillegrille.eatontheweb.com Facebook: The Berryville Grille
Eastern Chinese Restaurant, 2160 S Pleasant Valley Rd,Winchester, VA
Phone: (540) 535-7397 Open for Carryout and Delivery
Bell’s Fine Clothing, 122 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
Bells is open and assisting clients both in person and by phone. Monday - Saturday: 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. We are following strict sanitation guidelines, and our large expansive store allows for social distancing protocols to be easily maintained. 540-667-1430
Pine Grove Restaurant, 574 Pine Grove Rd, Bluemont, VA 20135
Open for curb side pick up. Offering our fresh homemade food togo. We are located only 2 minutes off Route 7 with a parking lot large enough to accommodate truckers! Call 540-554-8126 and we will have it ready for you!
Scarpa Alta, 28 W Piccadilly St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. We are offering free local delivery, curbside pickup and free shipping on orders over $35. New website myscarpaalta.com Email scarpaalta@gmail.com. 540-665-2828
Eagan & Company
The Barber Shop is offering house calls. Contact via Facebook, Instagram and phone 540-686-7946 to schedule an appointment.
Jordan Springs Market, 741 Jordan Springs Rd, Stephenson, VA 22656
Open and offering BBQ Family Packs and by the lb. for pick up. We also have bread, milk, eggs, beer, wine and more. www.jordanspringsmarket.com. 540-662-0601
Nu look Cleaners, 205 Weems Ln, Winchester, VA | 540-662-5024 email: catlettbd@gmail.com, 740 Berryville Ave, Winchester, VA | 540-662-1066 email: catlettbd@gmail.com
Tri-State Nissan, 1230 Millwood Pike, Winchester VA
540-667-6800 contact.us@tristatenissan.com
Sales Open Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Home Deliveries & Test Drives available. Online shopping tools - You can purchase the vehicle form your home. Virtual Appointments - You can work out the deal via a video call.
Service Open Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Senior Hours Monday-Friday 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. (All vehicles will be disinfected before and after each service, All vehicles for seniors will receive a complimentary BG Frigi-Fresh Service; Curbside pickup will be available & Pick-Up And Delivery of their vehicle is also available at no additional charge) 20% Off Parts & Labor for Health Care Workers, Teachers & 1st Responders Free Pick Up & Delivery of your vehicle for service at no charge
Italian Delight, 640 Warrior Dr, Stephens City, VA 22655
We are open for pick-up, Togo and delivery. Also 25% off for medical personnel. 540-869-1600
TGI Fridays, 111 East Tevis St, Winchester, VA 22601
Take out & Car Side. Order Online: www.tgifridays.com/menu/528-winchester. Delivery: Doordash and Uber Eats 540-722-3059
Cordial Coffee Co., 8 S Church St, Berryville, VA 22611
Open for curbside pickup and delivery! We offer whole bean delivery as well. 540-277-2156
Paladin Bar & Grill, 181-A Warrior Drive, Stephens City VA 22655
Call orders to 540-868-8327 Wednesday - Sunday: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. See Facebook page for daily specials.
Via Satellite Inc, 1515 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630
Open for business. We are providing Internet and/or TV services to the area. We do installs 7 days a week. Come by our office or call us at (540)636-3765. s.snapp@viasatinc.com
The Polka Dot Pot, 157 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA 22601
The Polka Dot Pot is offering Pottery To Go kits, order online or stop by the shop to design your own kit. We also offer curbside pickup and limited delivery to Clarke Co.. Please refer to https://polkadotpot.com/art-to-go/ for details. 540-722-4422
Shaffer’s BBQ & Market, 8140 Valley Pike, Middletown, VA 22645
Open and serving customers with carry out and a drive thru! Contact us: 540-508-4274 or online at shaffersbbq.com.
Right at Home, Winchester, VA
Right at Home is open and still safely serving seniors. We have had to modify our safety measures to include temperature taking and frequent educational updates; but are open and available to help seniors, disabled veterans, and disabled adults during this weird and unprecedented time! Contact us: 540-686-7882 and info@rahcountryside.com
OakCrest Builders, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. We are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. builders@oakcrestco.com 540-450-1234
OakCrest Properties, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. We are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. properties@oakcrestco.com 540-504-0706
ERA OakCrest Realty, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. Our agents are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. info@oakcrestrealty.com 540-665-0360
ERA OakCrest Realty Property Management, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. We are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. misty.miller@oakcrestrealty.com 540-450-1210
OakCrest Commercial, 126 N. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601
We are following strict sanitation guidelines to maintain a safe workplace. Our agents are available to meet your needs and are equipped with technology to make property viewing safe for everyone. info@oakcrestcommercialrealestate.com 540.504.0787
Habitat for Humanity ReStore, The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is open virtually! The Winchester ReStore is offering items in two online venues: Facebook Shop and eBay! Simply visit facebook.com/WinchesterReStore/shop or WinchesterReStoreEbay.com. By making a purchase, you help your Winchester ReStore do more to support building projects that benefit families in your community and build decent and affordable places to call home. Your purchase is needed more than ever as families across the Valley face unprecedented times.
Twice is Nice Consignment
Twice is Nice is holding live sales on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/twiceisniceconsignmentboutique/
Jimmy John's, 2033 S Pleasant Valley, Winchester
540-722-4091 Open for curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery
240 Rivendell Ct Ste 3, Winchester
540-722-3625 Open for takeout, delivery, and drive thru. We are donating our day old bread to anyone in need. Simply need to come in and request it. Please limit it to 1-2 loaves per visit so that we can help as many people as possible.
Escutcheon Brewing, 142 W Commercial St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open limited hours (posted on social media) and are offering growlers, crowlers, kegs and canned beers for take out only. Call ahead, pay by phone, pay in the taproom or shop online. www.escutcheonbrewing.com 540-773-3042
NIKs Broiler Room Berryville, 15 Crow Street, Berryville, VA 22611
Carry-out and Curbside Service from 4 -8 p.m. facebook.com/NIKsBroilerRoomBerryville 540-277-2974
Winchester Aquarium and Pet Center, 190 Costello Drive, Winchester, VA 22601
540-667-8198. Message us on Facebook or check our Facebook page for updates.
Glory Days Grill, 130 Featherbed Ln. Winchester, VA 22601
Open for carry out. Many of our favorite menu items are available. Order online: glorydaysgrill.com. 540-662-9922
Piccadilly Grill, 46 E Piccadilly St, Winchester, VA
Open for takeout and delivery. Monday - Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 540-398-6051
The Floor Shop, 173 N. Loudoun St, Winchester, VA
Open Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments available for Saturday. Call before 4 p.m. on Friday to schedule. 540-662-0752
SOS Repair, 620 N Cameron St, Winchester, VA 22601
Open for business, regular hours. We are also offering pick up/drop off of customer vehicles and sanitization upon return. 540-535-7221
