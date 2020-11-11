WINCHESTER — The Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter of the American Red Cross wants to brighten the holidays for veterans and active-duty members of our nation's military.
The nonprofit's annual Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign aims to send seasonal cards to the men and women who defended, and continue to protect, America's freedom.
This year, people who want to send a card to military personnel and veterans will have to do so sooner rather than later. Eric C. Anderson, executive director of the Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter, said the COVID-19 pandemic is making it necessary for all Holiday Mail for Heroes correspondence to be quarantined for up to four weeks. That means all cards must be received by the chapter by Nov. 20 so there will be enough time to distribute the items to recipients in locations around the world.
Here are some guidelines for participating in the the Holiday Mail for Heroes program:
- Cards may be homemade or store-bought, and should be signed with your first name only.
- Avoid cards with glitter.
- Do not write your home address on the cards, but city and state are acceptable.
- Do not place cards in individual envelopes. Mail all of them in a single package to the American Red Cross.
- Do not include letters, photos, cash or any other card inserts.
- Use generic salutations such as "Dear hero" or "Dear veteran." Cards for specific individuals cannot be delivered.
- Refrain from using religious messages in the cards because the spiritual affiliations of the recipients is unknown.
Cards can be mailed to the chapter's local office at 561 Fortress Drive, Winchester, Va. 22601, or dropped off at chapter headquarters at 1131 Conrad Court, Hagerstown, Md. 21740.
The Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter of the American Red Cross, which is part of the national nonprofit's Central Appalachia Region, was created in April to replace the organization's Winchester-based Top of Virginia chapter. Its service area includes Winchester, Frederick County, Clarke County, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and Washington County, Maryland.
In addition to its Holiday Mail for Heroes campaign, the Greater Shenandoah Valley chapter is also supporting veterans, service members and their families with free virtual workshops to help them cope with stress and communicate more effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, visit redcross.org/saf.
