It is easy, right now, to get little caught up in the anxiety that comes with the official effort to try to stem the spread of COVID-19. Certainly no one could be blamed for indulging in a little worry.
But once we’ve got that out of our system, life is going to look very different for most of us, for the next few weeks. The key — to borrow a phrase from the British — is to “keep calm and carry on.” Maybe we could adapt that a bit. Keep calm, wash your hands, use a little common sense ... and carry on.
Adjustments must be made as schools are closed, and officials recommend a pause in our larger gathering — from sports to concerts to festivals. Some churches have decided to be cautious and cancel Sunday services. The way many of us get through our work days will change. Some will work from home, some will have to make child-care arrangements. We’ve all got to be flexible.
And we’ve all got to take care of each other. If it is within your power to make the next few weeks easier for someone else, try to do it — not in a way that goes against health care recommendations, of course.
We won’t have much in the way of live sports during a time when we are used to being able to watch endless basketball, hockey or baseball on TV; and all our local spring sports, in person. That’s a big blow to the way a lot of people keep themselves entertained this time of year. We’re going to have to get creative.
Be smart — follow all the recommendations we should be following during flu season, anyway: Be compassionate, be creative; and most important, be well!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.