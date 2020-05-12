WINCHESTER — Outbreaks at long-term care facilities and workplaces, such as assembly plants and meat/poultry processing facilities, are resulting in more coronavirus cases and deaths in more rural parts of the Lord Fairfax Health District than in its more densely populated areas.
“There still is community spread, but just what’s driving our numbers up so rapidly in the last two weeks have been the outbreaks,” said Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses the city of Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Warren.
As of Monday, there have been 271 coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia, 13 of which were in the Lord Fairfax Health District, according the Virginia Department of Health. At least five outbreaks have occurred in Shenandoah County, which has a population of approximately 43,616.
Greene said outbreaks in the Northern Shenandoah Valley have largely been linked to long-term care facilities, particularly for elderly adults, because the residents live close together and are more vulnerable to the virus. He added that businesses with assembly lines are another source of the outbreaks, because it’s hard for employees to work while staying the recommended six feet apart to prevent the spread of the virus.
Five of the 13 outbreaks in the district are tied to long-term care facilities, which could be related to assisted living, group homes, nursing homes and behavioral health residential facilities. Five other outbreaks are linked to congregate settings, such as a business or workplace, church, event venue, gym, or an apartment complex. The remaining three outbreaks have been in health care settings.
To date, the Lord Fairfax Health District has reported 713 cases of coronavirus, with 62 hospitalizations and 21 deaths.
Shenandoah County currently has 250 coronavirus cases, the highest in the health district, with 22 virus-related hospitalizations and six deaths. Page County, which has a population of approximately 23,902, has reported 12 coronavirus deaths — the most in the district — and 129 cases, the third-highest in the district. An outbreak in Page County at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab Center is linked to the deaths of 12 residents there, WHSV in Harrisonburg reported on Thursday. On April 29, the news station reported that multiple employees at a poultry plant in New Market in Shenandoah County had tested positive for COVID-19.
Frederick County, the most populated jurisdiction in the district with about 89,313 residents, has the second-largest number of coronavirus cases, with 166 people infected, 14 hospitalizations and two deaths. Warren County has reported 86 cases — the fourth-highest in the district — nine hospitalizations and one death as of Monday. Warren County has an estimated population of 40,164.
Winchester has reported 66 cases, the second-lowest in the district, despite its population of roughly 28,108 residents living more closely together than in the district’s more rural counties. The city has two reported hospitalizations and zero deaths.
Clarke County, which has the district’s smallest population with about 14,619 residents, has the lowest number of reported cases — 16 — with two hospitalizations and no deaths.
As the state has improved its ability to track coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Greene said the health district has been shifting its focus from tracking the number of cases to closely investigating outbreaks.
On April 25, the district reached its peak number of new cases, with 73 new people reported to be infected in one day. The number of new cases has fluctuated over the past two weeks, but on Monday they continued to drop, with only nine new cases reported in the district.
