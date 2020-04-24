WINCHESTER — The update to Winchester’s Comprehensive Plan has been delayed due to the coronavirus.
City Planning Director Timothy Youmans said revisions to the plan are still in the works, but with numerous city employees working from home and the Planning Commission missing a month’s worth of meetings, its completion timeline is now up in the air.
The Comprehensive Plan serves as a blueprint for Winchester’s future and is updated every few years to reflect the city’s evolving development, infrastructure and residential goals. The current update is incorporating feedback from more than 700 city residents and workers that participated in an online survey and four public input sessions from May through August.
City Council had been expected to adopt the updated Comprehensive Plan this month, but at this point Youmans said he is still working on the extensive document and it’s not clear when the revisions will be submitted for approval.
Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting was the first time the Comprehensive Plan had been discussed by the group in over a month. The pandemic has forced city officials to realign operational priorities and caused the commission to miss a meeting on March 17 and a work session on April 7. Tuesday’s meeting, which was conducted online, was the first time the entire panel had collaborated since March 3.
Ironically, some of the changes being made to the current Comprehensive Plan updated statements that were incorporated in 2011, following a crippling worldwide economic recession. The vast improvements to the city’s economic health since then were being factored into the revised plan, but by the time the document is finished, Winchester could be in a worse economic position than it was nine years ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many city businesses to temporarily close or change operations, and many city residents have been furloughed or laid off. That means Winchester will collect fewer tax revenues in the foreseeable future, making it difficult for city officials to follow through with the infrastructure and capital improvements it had hoped to focus on in the revised Comprehensive Plan.
While there is no longer a deadline for finishing the revisions, Youmans told the Planning Commission on Tuesday that he is still working on the project and will share the latest updates at its next work session on May 5.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, Brandon Pifer, David Ray and Paul Richardson.
