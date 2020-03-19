WINCHESTER — Out-of-state residents can no longer get marriage licenses at Frederick and Winchester circuit courts.
To limit court attendance and reduce the risk of infection from the coronavirus, the temporary restriction takes effect today.
In an order issued on Wednesday, Judge Alexander R. Iden wrote that the policy was in line with the state Supreme Court's directive earlier this week to limit public activity in the courts due to the global pandemic. "The court finds that the current outbreak of COVID-19 presents a threat to the health or safety of the clerk's office personnel and the general public," he said.
On Wednesday, the clerk's offices were limiting the number of people at the counter to three at a time. Court personnel said there has been an increase in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia residents coming to Winchester to get marriage licenses as courts in those states have closed or limited access.
