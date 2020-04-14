WINCHESTER — The Laurel Center is forging ahead with plans to observe Denim Day on April 29, but this year’s event will take place primarily in cyberspace.
Leslie Hardesty, sexual assault program coordinator for the nonprofit at 402 N. Cameron St., said the COVID-19 pandemic has made a traditional Denim Day celebration impossible this year, but the occasion is too important to ignore.
Denim Day is an international event that began in 1999 after Italy’s Supreme Court overturned a man’s 1992 rape conviction because they said his victim was wearing tight jeans that could not have been removed without her assistance. The judges said the woman’s action implied consent.
“Rape is not about what a person wears; it’s about power and control,” Hardesty said on Monday.
Traditionally, The Laurel Center uses Denim Day to raise awareness about sexual assault in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The event has also doubled as a fundraiser for the nonprofit because some area employers allowed staff to wear blue jeans to work in exchange for a small donation to the center.
“We aren’t able to do that this year,” Hardesty said, because the pandemic has caused a multitude of business closings and employee furloughs.
Instead, area residents are being asked to dress up in their best denim duds and post photos and videos to The Laurel Center’s Facebook and Instagram pages between now and the end of the day on April 29. Hardesty said prizes will be awarded for Most Liked, Most Original and Best Message submissions.
“We thought it would be a fun way to engage employees at home,” she said.
Participants are also encouraged to start conversations about sexual assault to help end to the misconception that rape victims should shoulder some of the blame for being attacked.
Anyone needing inspiration for Denim Day is encouraged to drive by The Laurel Center’s retail store, Good Things for a Good Purpose, at 37 E. Piccadilly St. in Winchester. A window display at the front of the downtown shop features denim items that have been specially decorated for the occasion.
Hardesty said The Laurel Center remains open for business despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit provides emergency shelter to women, children and men in imminent danger of domestic or sexual violence, staffs a 24-hour emergency hotline, and conducts crisis support sessions via telephone.
“We’re still here if people need us,” Hardesty said.
For more information and to donate needed supplies to the center, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
(1) comment
Because she wore tight jeans implied consent. HOW RIDICULOUS CAN YOU GET!
