WINCHESTER — Winchester businesses that fall behind on certain tax payments during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic will not be penalized.
City Council voted unanimously at a special meeting on Tuesday to not charge penalties or interest to businesses that are late filing or paying their meals taxes, transient occupancy taxes or admissions taxes. The waiver is good through May 31.
Additionally, council strongly recommended the Winchester Treasurer’s Office put a temporary hold on efforts to collect past-due taxes from city businesses.
“It was an idea that was brought up to help businesses at this time,” Councilor John Willingham said.
Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an edict telling Virginians to limit gatherings to 10 people or less. As a result, many Winchester stores, fitness centers, public attractions and entertainment venues are temporarily closed to the public, and most restaurants are only offering carryout or delivery.
The decision to waive designated tax penalties is tied to interim City Manager Mary Beth Price’s declaration on Tuesday morning that Winchester is in a state of emergency.
All city government buildings are temporarily closed to the public, and residents and businesses have been asked to handle city-related matters via telephone, email and winchesterva.gov. Completed forms and correspondence can also be left in drop boxes outside of Rouss City Hall, the Creamery Building and the Timbrook Public Safety Center.
Also on Tuesday, City Council unanimously approved the issuance of $12.9 million in refunding bonds and held a first reading on the proposed issuance of $17.1 million in public improvement bonds.
Winchester’s chief financial officer, Mary Blowe, told council that $2 million of the proposed $17.1 million bond would be designated for infrastructure projects that council originally intended to pay out of the city’s fund balance. However, due to unstable markets and economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said it would be prudent to hang on to as much money in the city’s coffers as possible.
If the economy improves to the point where council decides it can use cash from the city’s fund balance, Blowe said the extra $2 million in bond proceeds could be applied to other eligible projects.
Attending Tuesday night’s special meeting of City Council in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Corey Sullivan, Les Veach and Bill Wiley. Vice President Evan Clark, Vice Mayor John Hill and Councilor Judy McKiernan were absent.
