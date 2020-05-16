WINCHESTER — When the medical community began experiencing shortages of face masks, latex gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Winchester manufacturer stepped up to help.
Continental (also known as O’Sullivan Films) at 1944 Valley Ave. retooled its plant to produce clear face shields for doctors, nurses, first responders and anyone else at risk of being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
John F. Duncan III, head of sales at Continental’s Winchester facility, said the first face shield prototype was created in March by Scott Krueger, the plant’s president and CEO, using clear plastic sheeting that Continental typically uses for automotive interiors and medical products.
“He shared the idea with the team,” Duncan said. “We purchased a die cutter, and we designed and purchased dies so we could stamp the shape of a face shield out of our material.”
Continental also bought elastic bands and foam strips, then started assembling face shields for first responders and businesses.
“Within two weeks, we went from concept to making 6,000 face shields a day,” Duncan said.
Continental started donating the protective equipment to law enforcement, paramedics and other front-line organizations. It also gave sheets of its clear plastic material to schools, individuals and organizations across the country that use 3D printers, elastic bands and foam strips to produce small quantities of face shields for their local first responders.
To recoup its production costs, Duncan said Continental of Winchester sold thousands of its shields to Valley Health and other businesses large enough to afford the investment.
“When O’Sullivan reached out to us and asked what kind of products we needed, the first thing I thought of was face shields,” said Mark Hurlburt, director of distribution for Valley Health. “They’ve been able to meet and exceed all of our needs.”
Hurlburt said Valley Health pays Continental “a competitive rate,” though he and Duncan declined to be specific. So far, the Winchester-based health-care provider has contracted Continental to deliver 50,000 10-inch face shields and 25,000 8-inch shields for its six hospitals and more than 40 medical offices and diagnostic centers in Virginia and West Virginia.
“The face shields cover your eyes all the way down to your chin,” Hurlburt said, which helps to protect users who could otherwise be hit by mucus expelled from an infected person’s cough or sneeze. “You still need to wear a face mask with the shield.”
In addition to helping Valley Health and other organizations, Continental’s production of face shields also kept several of its employees on the payroll who otherwise might have been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s allowed us to keep folks working,” Duncan said. “It’s also allowed some of our customers to keep their employees working. ... Our typical customer is a fabricator who’s making upholstery-type products. They’ve been able to make their own designs [for face shields using Continental’s plastic sheeting] and assemble them, which keeps their people employed.”
After addressing the most pressing needs for face shields, Duncan said Continental has scaled back production to about 2,000 per day. With the dies in place and a customer base established, the company intends to continue manufacturing the shields indefinitely.
“We’re just trying to do our part,” he said. “We’ve helped a lot of people, and let a lot of people help their communities.”
