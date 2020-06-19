WINCHESTER — As expected, the city’s tax revenues took a major hit in March and April as COVID-19 sent residents into quarantine and forced many area businesses to close or reduce operations.
As bad as the losses were, City Councilor John Willingham said they could have been much more significant.
“I honestly thought the declines in sales and meals taxes had the potential to be much worse than the actual numbers were,” Willingham said. “Hopefully, the downward trend stabilizes in May and June as people are eating out and returning to some semblance of normalcy.”
According to figures released this week by the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, collections for the city’s meals, sales, admissions, motel and rental taxes dropped in both March and April. Figures for May and June are not yet available.
Meals tax
Down 40% from March 2019 ($797,939) to March 2020 ($480,068)
Down 54% from April 2019 ($763,114) to April 2020 ($349,785).
Sales tax
Down 15% from March 2019 ($893,624) to March 2020 ($761,439). Revenues were $972,202 in April 2019, but totals for April 2020 have not been released.
Admissions tax
Down 67% from March 2019 ($11,953) to March 2020 ($3,950)
Down 100% from April 2019 ($13,948) to April 2020 ($50).
Motel tax
Down 55% from March 2019 ($81,043) to March 2020 ($36,542)
Down 75% from April 2019 ($94,927) to April 2020 ($24,061).
Rental tax
Down 27% from March 2019 ($571) to March 2020 ($419). The tax is collected quarterly, so no revenues were received in April of either year.
The combined total of the five locally assessed taxes fell 28% from March 2019 ($1,785,130) to March 2020 ($1,282,418). Revenues reported for April 2020, which do not include sales or rental taxes, were $373,896. That’s an 80% drop from the April 2019 total, which, including the sales tax, was $1,844,191.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s first phase of reopening the state for business began May 15 and Phase II began June 12. As a result, local tax revenues should start bouncing back in the coming weeks, but Willingham said Winchester’s full economic recovery could still be months away.
“If there is a second wave [of COVID-19 cases] later this year, that has the potential to be even more problematic for our businesses and citizens who are just now seeing some daylight in their recovery,” he said.
As a result, City Council may have to revisit its approved $90,672,000 budget for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1. The spending plan is already 3.4% less than the current fiscal year’s budget of $93,882,000, but it may need to be adjusted further based on the monthly tax collections that fund city operations.
“I believe the budget process for the rest of year will require us to review on a quarter by quarter basis,” Willingham said. “Hopefully, if things normalize, we can look to add back important projects such as sidewalks and infrastructure improvements that are greatly needed.”
As of Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that a total of 276 people in Winchester had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic in March. Nineteen of those cases required hospitalization, and three ended with the patient’s death.
