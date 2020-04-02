WINCHESTER — City Council is preparing Winchester’s operating budget for fiscal year 2021, even though no one knows how much tax revenue the city will collect in the coming year.
“It’s just a constant moving target right now,” Councilor Kim Herbstritt said at Tuesday night’s council work session.
The problem is that the COVID-19 pandemic has cost many people their jobs and forced many businesses to close, so Winchester’s tax revenues will drop correspondingly. How far they’ll fall is anyone’s guess.
The myriad financial uncertainties will also impact Winchester Public Schools, which receives about half of the city’s total operating budget each year. Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum presented the school system’s funding request to City Council on Tuesday, but acknowledged that changes and cuts are inevitable.
The city School Board is currently seeking $570,000 more than the $30,839,070 it received from council in fiscal year 2020. However, Van Heukelum said the system’s budget request was prepared before the pandemic began two weeks ago, and he acknowledged that full funding may no longer be possible.
“We understand this is a whole new world we’re living in right now,” he said.
The school system won’t be alone in feeling the financial pinch. City Hall is already bracing for a drop in revenue streams from taxes charged to individuals and businesses.
“This will impact the city, that’s very clear,” interim City Manager Mary Beth Price said.
While no one can yet predict the full extent of that impact, the pandemic has already eliminated any possibility of local tax increases in the fiscal year that starts on July 1.
On March 10, Price floated four potential budget scenarios, three of which would have required increases to the city’s 6% meals tax.
“We cannot, in good conscience, suggest that now,” she told council on Tuesday.
There are now two budget scenarios in play — Option 1 and a newly created Option 1A. Both would fund FY21 budgets of $93,882,000, and both are based on holding the city’s real estate tax rate at its current level of 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value.
The primary difference between the two is that Option 1 does not include cost-of-living pay increases for city employees, while Option 1A reduces several departmental funding requests in order to give workers a 2% raise.
Both options are expected to change significantly in the coming weeks because no one knows how much local and state tax revenue Winchester will receive in FY21.
It’s possible that council will adopt a budget, then amend it six months later to account for changing financial circumstances. It’s also possible that the current budget will be frozen and carried over into FY21, or that a significantly reduced budget will be adopted.
One of the few certainties is that the 93-cent real estate tax rate will not increase. Councilor Les Veach even brought up the possibility of lowering it to 90 cents.
Councilor John Willingham said he would like to see a 25% to 30% reduction to the currently proposed budget for FY21, but he would not support a lower real estate tax rate.
“Even during the recession [from 2007 to 2009], we didn’t cut the real estate tax,” Willingham said.
Councilor Corey Sullivan said he would have trouble approving a cost-of-living raise for city employees at a time when he expects the local unemployment rate will hit double digits.
“A cost-of-living increase, I don’t think, is justified in what I think will be a recession,” Sullivan said.
Despite the growing number of unanswered financial questions, state law mandates that Winchester approve its FY21 budget by May 31. Price said she’ll submit a revised budget proposal for further consideration at council’s next meeting on April 14.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith and councilors Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Les Veach. Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark, and councilors Judy McKiernan and Bill Wiley participated via teleconference.
