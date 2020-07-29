WINCHESTER — The Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board came out of quarantine Monday night to host its first in-person meeting since Feb. 24.
“It’s good to see people in person, at least from the eyes up,” board President Bill Stewart said.
Unfortunately, not enough people got the memo. Only four of the nine board members showed up for the meeting at the War Memorial Building, which wasn’t enough for a quorum.
Since there weren’t enough members to cast formal votes, the board used its time to review the status of several ongoing and upcoming projects, including the annual Family Day celebration in Frederick Douglass Park.
The free-to-attend event, now in its 48th year, was originally scheduled for this weekend, but coronavirus concerns and social-distancing requirements forced organizers to postpone the gathering to Sept. 13.
“COVID-19 will stop some things, but it won’t stop our ability to get together,” Tina Stevens-Culbreath, a member of the nonprofit Frederick Douglass Park Organization that oversees Family Day, told the board on Monday.
However, this will be a stripped-down version of Family Day. Attendance will be capped at 250 people — about a third of the event’s typical crowd — and everything will occur during a four-hour period rather than being spread over three days.
Stevens-Culbreath said a temporary fence will encircle Frederick Douglass Park, located at 598 N. Kent St. behind the former Douglas School. Access will be limited to a single entry point, and everyone who passes through will be given a bracelet. Those bracelets will be removed when people leave the fenced-in area, making it possible for organizers to keep an accurate head count.
From 2 to 6 p.m., Family Day will feature live music, children’s activities, art displays, a book bag giveaway for kids and a free meal for everyone in attendance, thanks to volunteer grill masters from the Winchester Police Department.
“Normally, we only feed the children,” Stevens-Culbreath said. “This year, we’re going to feed everyone.”
The day will also include a tribute to the founders of Family Day, she said, and will end with a free gospel music concert.
In order to squeeze three days of activities into a four-hour window, sacrifices had to be made. For example, Stevens-Culbreath said there will be no Family Day basketball tournament this year, and only a limited number of community service agencies have been invited to distribute information to attendees. For this reason, this year’s event is being called “A Tribute to Family Day.”
Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Miller said “A Tribute to Family Day” is much better than no Family Day at all.
“I was very fearful this event wasn’t going to take place,” Miller said.
“I’m proud of you for doing all this work to keep it going,” Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Shelly Lee told Stevens-Culbreath. “Forty-eight years, that’s great.”
For more information about this year’s Family Day, visit the Frederick Douglass Park Organization’s page at facebook.com.
